Open Wing Alliance: Global Investigation Reveals Welfare Concerns At AEON Egg Supplier
-
Piles of dead hens on facility floors
Hens crammed into filthy, overcrowded cages
Birds with feather loss and untreated wounds
Rotting carcasses alongside live animals
Suffering animals with injuries and illness, including rectal prolapses
Waste, poor ventilation, and unsanitary conditions
The investigation , conducted in collaboration with We Animals and Reporters for Animals , spans 37 countries and exposes the cruelty of caged egg production. AEON is one of several companies named in the investigation as continuing to source eggs from these dangerous systems, despite consumer concern, public health risks, and an industry shift toward more humane practices.
"This goes beyond animal cruelty-it's a matter of public trust," said Jonathon Tree, Asia-Pacific Regional Manager, OWA. "Consumers and investors are demanding transparency, and AEON's inadequate response shows just how out of step the company is with global expectations."
Other global companies like Kewpie, Toridoll, and Nestle have adopted cage-free policies across all markets. AEON continues to profit from sourcing eggs from hens confined in cages and has no public commitment to eliminate them.
"This investigation tells the story of billions of birds confined in human systems around the globe," said Lisa Amerongen, Managing Director of We Animals. "The footage captured in several countries, including Japan, speaks for itself: systemic neglect, normalized cruelty, and an industry stuck in the past. This story isn't just about eggs. It's about truth, transparency, and the cost of convenience."
With the footage viewed by millions and covered by over 150 media outlets globally, pressure is on AEON to respond. The OWA urges the company to immediately publish a global, time-bound cage-free commitment in line with increasing animal welfare expectations and international food safety standards.
For information, visit RealCostofEggs . View footage and raw footage from AEON's supplier. Explore the press kit and visit OpenWingAlliance .
