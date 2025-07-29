Bit2me, First Spanish-Speaking Fintech Authorized As A Crypto-Asset Service Provider Under The Mica Regulation By The CNMV

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This authorization, granted in accordance with the rigorous procedure established by the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), marks a key step forward for Bit2Me in its goal to offer regulated and transparent crypto-asset services tailored to the needs of all users. Thanks to this new regulatory status, Bit2Me can confidently continue its expansion across Europe, ensuring its services remain user-friendly and fully aligned with the strictest European regulations.

The MiCA Regulation, which represents a significant leap forward in the regulation of the crypto-asset market at the European level, came into full application on December 30, 2024. And as of today, Bit2Me is now authorized to operate under this new framework, reinforcing its role as a key player in the European crypto ecosystem and allowing the company to continue growing in a safe and regulated environment.

Leif Ferreira, CEO and co-founder of Bit2Me , stated his satisfaction with the achievement: "Being the first Spanish and Spanish-speaking fintech to obtain this authorization under the MiCA regulatory framework is a testament to our commitment to transparency, security, and trust in the crypto-asset market. We are ready to lead this new chapter in the industry's regulation, offering our users the confidence of operating on a platform fully aligned with European regulations."

According to João Augusto Teixeira, Chief Compliance Officer at Bit2Me , "Obtaining this authorization not only highlights Bit2Me's leadership in the crypto industry, but also underscores its dedication to meeting the highest regulatory standards, setting a benchmark in both the Spanish and European markets."

On February 17, 2022, Bit2Me also became the first Spanish company to be registered by the Bank of Spain as a provider of services for exchanging virtual currency into fiat and as a custodian of electronic wallets, thereby confirming its compliance with the professional integrity and anti-money laundering standards required for credit institutions.

With the implementation of the MiCA Regulation, Bit2Me reaffirms its mission to facilitate accessible, transparent, and regulated access to crypto-assets. This will allow the company to continue strengthening its position as one of the most reliable and advanced platforms in the sector, focused on delivering solutions tailored to the needs of all users, while continuing its expansion throughout Europe and internationally.

Investment in crypto assets is not fully regulated, may not be suitable for retail investors due to their high volatility, and there is a risk of losing the entire invested amount.

