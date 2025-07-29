Nurse Practitioner Shirley Fenelus Joins Staff At Parkland Medspa And Wellness Center

Fenelus also is regarded as a master injector who is highly skilled in Botox, lip fillers, and dermal fillers.

"While I had a tremendous practice in Wellington, I needed to grow more," said Fenelus, who was born in Miami and has lived in Palm Beach County as an adult. "I have resources here (at Parkland Medspa). I can ask questions and learn new things from the other providers based on their experiences. It's amazing to speak with Alex Tirado who is the South Florida trainer for the O-Shot, P-Shot, and the PRP facial. It's equally helpful to speak with Elena Kouzmina about the European style of aesthetics and learn more about the Russian Lips procedure. At Parkland Medspa, I can continue to spread my wings."

With her compassionate demeanor and delightful personality, Fenelus puts every patient at ease. Her knowledge of the job and attention to detail adds up to the best patient care.

Parkland Medspa and Wellness Center has rejuvenated and modernized the space that was previously occupied by Natura Medspa and Aesthetics Clinique in the Riverstone Shoppes.

Parkland Medspa and Wellness Center has brought together multiple master injectors and leading experts in Wellness and Rejuvenative Medicine with a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for personalized service.

It is located at 7383 N. State Road 7, just north of Hillsboro Blvd, in the Riverstone Shoppes. The Fort Lauderdale office is located at 888 E. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 110. Call 877-2-Parkland (877-272-7552) to make an appointment.

SOURCE Parkland Medspa and Wellness Center