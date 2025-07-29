WWE: 5 Times Summerslam Outshone Wrestlemania In Impact And Quality

While WrestleMania is WWE's flagship event, SummerSlam has delivered superior shows on several occasions. From classic matches to shocking upsets, SummerSlam has sometimes outshone WrestleMania in terms of quality and impact.

Though WrestleMania is regarded as WWE's premier event, the pinnacle of its programming for more than four decades, it has not always outshone every other major pay-per-view (PPV) on the calendar. SummerSlam, often dubbed the“Biggest Party of the Summer,” has on several occasions delivered shows so outstanding that fans temporarily forgot WrestleMania even existed.

Here are five instances when SummerSlam surpassed WrestleMania in impact and quality:

SummerSlam 1992

WrestleMania 8 marked the closing phase of WWE's Golden Era but failed to meet expectations. Though the company had two of wrestling's biggest stars, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, they never met in the ring at this event. Instead, Flair engaged in a strong program with Randy Savage, while Hogan was involved in a lackluster match with Sid Justice. Outside of a classic Roddy Piper vs. Bret Hart bout, the card felt like filler and underwhelmed fans, sending Golden Era's WrestleManias out on a low note.

SummerSlam 1992, however, brought much-needed excitement. While not a flawless PPV, it featured a more compelling card with Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage for the WWE Championship surpassing their WrestleMania 7 encounter. Shawn Michaels vs. Rick Martel was entertaining, and several tag matches provided solid action. Most notably, The British Bulldog's Intercontinental Championship victory over Bret Hart remains one of the event's best moments.

SummerSlam 2000

At the dawn of the new millennium, WrestleMania 2000 had high expectations but was bogged down by its overstuffed card full of multi-person matches. The triangle ladder match was an exciting highlight, but overall the event suffered from too many participants diluting the drama. The four-way main event featuring Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley, and The Big Show was overcomplicated, and the McMahon family storyline overshadowed the wrestling itself.

Meanwhile, SummerSlam 2000 showed how to do things right. Headlined by a well-built triple threat between The Rock, Kurt Angle, and Triple H, the event delivered a compelling, crowd-pleasing main event. It also featured the first-ever TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) match involving The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Dudley Boyz – a groundbreaking match stemming from years of storytelling. Chris Jericho's excellent two out of three falls match added to the packed, entertaining card. SummerSlam clearly outpaced WrestleMania 2000 in quality and excitement.

SummerSlam 2002

WrestleMania 18 symbolized a changing of the guard but was mostly forgettable outside of Hulk Hogan's iconic match against The Rock, often cited as one of the greatest in WrestleMania history. Other matches, including Triple H vs. Chris Jericho, failed to leave a lasting impression, with multiple bouts feeling like afterthoughts.

But later that summer, WWE staged one of the finest PPVs ever with SummerSlam 2002. Every match on the card was compelling. The opener, Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio, was fantastic, followed by entertaining undercard matches – Chris Jericho vs. Ric Flair and Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero. The night culminated in two high-profile main events: Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H and Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock, both delivering spectacular performances. SummerSlam 2002 is remembered as a nearly flawless show.

SummerSlam 2009

The milestone WrestleMania 25 should have been a grand celebration but mostly wasn't. Besides the instant classic between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, the show suffered from poor booking and crowd apathy. Both World Championship matches fell flat, and the undercard was disappointing, including a weak Money in the Bank ladder match and uninspired bouts involving veterans like Chris Jericho and the Hardy brothers.

SummerSlam 2009 redeemed WWE's summer slate with thrilling World Title matches. Randy Orton vs. John Cena and Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk were highlights, with Hardy and Punk stealing the show. The rest of the card featured entertaining contests such as Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and a spirited tag match between D-X and The Legacy. The consistently strong card made SummerSlam the superior event that year.

SummerSlam 2016

WrestleMania 32, despite boasting a“record” crowd, failed to impress. Although the card looked promising on paper, few matches lived up to expectations. The women's triple threat featuring Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks was enjoyable, but other headline bouts-Dean Ambrose vs. Brock Lesnar, Shane McMahon vs. The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho vs. A.J. Styles-disappointed. Furthermore, Roman Reigns' coronation faced intense backlash, further dampening the show's reception.

In contrast, SummerSlam 2016 delivered solid performances across its marquee matches. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks were exceptional, Dean Ambrose's WWE Championship defense was underrated, and the crowning of Finn Balor as the first-ever Universal Champion was a memorable moment. The highlight was the five-star classic between John Cena and A.J. Styles, where Styles scored a shocking clean win. SummerSlam outshone WrestleMania that year with its consistency and memorable moments.