LG UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE SUMMER SAVINGS TO ELEVATE EVERY MOMENT OF THE SEASON

DUBAI, July, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of its highly anticipated summer campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), rolling out a series of limited-time offers in partnership with participating LG retailers across its cutting-edge product lineup. From stylish and functional home appliances to immersive entertainment solutions and productivity-enhancing displays, LG's latest seasonal promotions are designed to help customers across the region fully embrace the summer season in comfort and style.

Whether planning a cozy staycation or refreshing the home after a trip abroad, LG's innovative technology ensures every summer moment – from laidback lounging to vibrant get-togethers – is enhanced with greater ease, enjoyment, and efficiency.

Promotional Highlights:

Especially for summer, savings of up to 25% on select home appliances mean that there's never been a better time to upgrade homes with some of LG's most innovative products – including the luxurious LG Black Glass InstaView Door-in-DoorTM refrigerator in Essence Black Steel, which combines contemporary style with energy-saving functionality; in addition to laundry day getting an upgrade with the innovative LG WashTowerTM, a streamlined, all-in-one solution featuring a 19kg washer and 16kg dryer.

Furthermore, LG's Dehumidifier, ideal for tackling summer humidity, as well as eliminating dust, viruses, bacteria, pollen, and allergens, is now available at a promotional price of AED 1,999, reduced from AED 2,399.

Not to mention the opportunity to create an unimaginably immersive viewing experience for the whole family with discounted prices on LG's celebrated OLED and QNED TVs. In fact, customers can enjoy up to 30% off, while those looking at the new 2025 models will find attractively discounted bundle sets that include state-of-the-art LG Soundbars.

For those looking to transform their living spaces into entertainment hubs with something a little more portable, LG is offering a 20% discount, equivalent to a saving of AED 1,000, on the sleek and compact LG CineBeam Q Small 4K UHD Projector. Similarly, tech-savvy shoppers and remote workers can also take advantage of up to 30% savings on select LG monitors, with a wide range of models suited for gaming, professional workstations, and multimedia enjoyment.

Smart Living for a Smarter Summer

LG's smart technologies not only improve day-to-day life but also promote energy efficiency and sustainability, making them ideal companions for the UAE summer where, as temperatures rise, the demand for comfort, convenience, and connectivity increases. And LG is meeting this demand with a portfolio that caters to every aspect of modern living, be it by enjoying significant savings on intelligent refrigerators that extend food freshness, energy-efficient washers that simplify daily chores, or dynamic entertainment solutions that turn homes into cinemas.

These limited-time offers are available at participating retailers and official LG channels in the UAE, with savings across some of the brand's most sought-after innovations. The time is now to refresh your space – and your lifestyle.

