Malaysia, ASEAN Reaffirm Unity And Multilateralism As Pillars Of Regional Stability
"ASEAN's commitment to regionalism and multilateralism remains the anchor of the region's collective stability and progress. It is imperative that ASEAN continues to stand for rules, even when others choose to retreat," Anwar said.
Addressing diplomats, ASEAN officials, and representatives of partner countries, Anwar noted that ASEAN must be an agent of change -- one that has the capacity to shape the global rules and norms to remain open, inclusive, and firmly rooted in the principle of justice, Xinhua news agency reported.
He warned that the global order was facing unprecedented levels of fragmentation, marked by major power rivalries, geo-economic competition and fraying multilateralism, and urged ASEAN to confront this reality with clarity of purpose and vision.
In this context, Anwar called for a more cohesive and resilient ASEAN, able to sustain constructive engagement with global partners while upholding the organisation's centrality, unity, and autonomy.
"I have consistently underscored that ASEAN's centrality, unity and autonomy should remain the compass in our collective journey ahead. In a fragmented world, our centrality and unity matter more than ever," he said.
Anwar's speech also highlighted ASEAN's active role in conflict mediation. Referring to the recent escalation of border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, he noted Malaysia's successful effort in convening both parties for talks on Monday.
The episode, he said, reaffirmed that peace is best achieved through dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to stability.
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn welcomed Anwar's visit, describing it as a "truly significant milestone" in Malaysia's fifth ASEAN Chairmanship.
"Multilateral cooperation and principled diplomacy remain not only viable, but vital to regional peace, stability, and prosperity," Kao said, noting that Malaysia's leadership in 2025 has already delivered significant milestones, including economic initiatives and the forthcoming admission of Timor-Leste as ASEAN's 11th member state.
"As ASEAN charts its course in an era marked by fragmentation and flux, the imperative of unity has never been more urgent; our ability to thrive hinges on our resolve to stand together," Kao noted.
