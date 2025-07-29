EIR Acquires PLESM, Deepens SAP Successfactors® Learning Management Expertise

Strengthening commitment to HRIS leaders with unparalleled LMS precision, partnership, and performance

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Information Resources Inc. (EIR), a leading SAP SuccessFactors® Partner, today announced its acquisition of PLESM, a boutique consultancy specializing exclusively in SAP SuccessFactors Learning Management System (LMS). This strategic move expands EIR's award-winning HCM delivery capabilities and reinforces its position as the premier consultancy for organizations seeking excellence in digital learning transformation.

Founded by France Lampron in 2007, EIR has always been defined by its people-first approach, deep technical fluency, and precise delivery across the SAP SuccessFactors ecosystem. This acquisition reflects EIR's unwavering commitment to the HRIS community and the evolving demands of learning and compliance leaders.

"At EIR, we don't grow for scale, we grow to serve," said France Lampron , CEO of EIR. "Bringing PLESM's unmatched LMS depth under the EIR umbrella ensures we continue to deliver the standard in SAP SuccessFactors Learning implementations. This strengthens our ability to partner with HR teams who are navigating complex regulatory, training, and workforce development priorities with precision and care."

PLESM's founder, Sumanth Reddy , joins EIR as Vice President of the LMS Practice, where he leads a team that has already supported more than 1 million learners across 80 countries. A certified SAP Learning Consultant and former leader at Plateau Systems (now SAP SuccessFactors), Sumanth brings over 20 years of experience translating enterprise requirements into validated, audit-ready learning systems.

"Joining EIR is a natural next step," said Sumanth Reddy , VP of LMS Practice at EIR. "Our values are fully aligned, meticulous delivery, client partnership, and a refusal to compromise on outcomes. I'm excited to scale what we've built at PLESM with the backing of EIR's broader SuccessFactors capabilities, and continue helping HR leaders deliver Learning Management Systems that actually move the needle."

EIR's LMS clients span Fortune 50 life sciences enterprises, scaling retailers, and compliance-intensive manufacturers. With the integration of PLESM, EIR will now offer even more robust services in global rollouts, learning validation, content integrations, and continuous LMS optimization.

This acquisition signals to the SAP ecosystem that EIR remains the boutique consultancy of choice for clients who expect both technical depth and business impact without tradeoffs .

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

[email protected] ,

781-790-8068

About EIR

Founded in 2007, Enterprise Information Resources (EIR) helps HR organizations harness the full power of SAP SuccessFactors to deliver measurable business impact. As an SAP SuccessFactors® Partner with over 800 successful engagements, EIR combines technical precision with people-centered execution across every stage of the HCM lifecycle-from implementation to long-term optimization. Learn more at .

SOURCE Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED