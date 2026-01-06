Azerbaijan's Murovdag Ship Set To Embark On US-Bound Voyage Following Overhaul

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Handysize cargo "Murovdag" vessel, owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (ASCO), has completed a major overhaul at Türkiye's Özata Shipyard, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to the company, the refurbishment was carried out under the supervision of RINA Classification Society, a member of the International Association of Classification Societies, ensuring high professional standards.

The overhaul focused on the reliability of mechanical and technical systems. The main engine refurbishment was completed by the manufacturer-approved service company with the participation of the chief mechanic, while three auxiliary engines were repaired jointly by the ship crew and engineers from the manufacturer.

Piping thickness in the engine room was verified with laser measurements, and pipes deemed necessary for replacement were renewed. Electrical panels and equipment underwent full testing. Environmental protection was prioritized, including the implementation of a five-year maintenance plan for the Ballast Water Management System (BWMS), modified for operations in U.S. waters, allowing the vessel to perform ballast operations globally without restriction.

Cargo handling equipment underwent tests in compliance with international conventions, with all systems officially certified as fully operational by the manufacturer. Navigation devices were inspected, and necessary service reports were provided. Deck and cargo hold painting was completed, the underwater section was cleaned and coated with protective paint, and the EPL system for emissions control was verified to be fully functional.

Following the overhaul,“Murovdag” is now fully updated, safer, and compliant with international standards. Its first voyage after the refurbishment is scheduled from Egypt to the United States.

The ship has a cargo capacity of 38,000 tons, a length of 180 meters, a beam of 30 meters, a height of 15 meters, and a draft of 10.47 meters. With a maximum speed of 15.7 knots, its optimal draft allows it to access many shallow ports with full cargo.