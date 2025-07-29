Fetch Taps Kard To Unlock More Offers For Consumers, Bringing The Power Of America's Rewards App To More Brands

Partnership with rewards infrastructure and demand platform establishes new pathway to add top restaurant and retail companies to Fetch

MADISON, Wis., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced its collaboration with Kard , a rewards infrastructure and demand platform, to expand offers on the Fetch app and reach new brands looking to attract and retain lifelong consumers.

"Consumers and brands alike are closely watching every dollar they spend right now," said Daniel Block, Head of Corporate Business Development at Fetch. "By teaming up with Kard, we're giving users more ways to earn rewards-and helping brands turn everyday purchases into lasting loyalty."

Fetch and Kard to expand rewards for consumers and opportunities for brands to acquire and retain lifelong consumers.

Kard, which works with 50+ of financial institutions and card issuers, connects brands with consumers through rewards-meeting them where they're already spending. Through this partnership, Fetch can build on those connections, serving as another highly effective channel for brands working with Kard to build long-term loyalty with 12.5 million monthly active Fetch users.

"This partnership punches up the value that we bring to both consumers and brands," said Ben Mackinnon, CEO at Kard. "By leveraging Fetch's highly engaged user base, we're helping more businesses connect with loyal shoppers and expand their reach."

This collaboration reflects the growing momentum behind rewards-based advertising. Rewards-based platforms like Fetch and Kard create a win-win by incentivizing consumers to engage with brands, creating long-term relationships between the two. As the leader in this space, Fetch is focused on becoming the go-to rewards-for-everything app, expanding into new areas like local restaurants, fuel, streaming and more.

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing billions of spending transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users submit 11M receipts per day and have earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 6 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

About Kard

Kard is a rewards infrastructure and demand platform that helps merchants drive incremental sales and loyalty through rewards embedded in everyday spending moments. We connect merchants to tens of millions of consumers through banking apps, rewards platforms, and other fintech environments-delivering scalable, performance-based reach without the high costs or risks of traditional media buying.

Powered by first-party transaction data, Kard enables merchants to precisely target purchase-ready consumers based on real spending behavior. With no upfront media costs and a pay-for-performance model, every dollar is tied to real results.

Kard is backed by leading investors including Tiger Global, Underscore VC, Fin Capital, and s12f.

