Ukraine Reports 17 Fatalities in Russian Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia Prison
(MENAFN) A Russian air attack on a prison in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Region resulted in the deaths of at least 17 individuals and left 42 others wounded, the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to the ministry’s Telegram update, the Bilenkivska correctional colony was struck by four precision-guided aerial bombs around 11:28 p.m. (2028 GMT) Monday night.
The assault severely damaged the prison’s main infrastructure, including its administrative offices. Those with serious injuries were quickly hospitalized, given medical treatment, and are being closely monitored, the ministry added.
Ukrainian news outlets confirmed that more than 42 prisoners sustained critical injuries requiring hospital care, while approximately 40 others suffered varying degrees of harm.
The strike is part of a continuing exchange of missile and drone attacks between Russian and Ukrainian forces over recent days, resulting in further casualties and destruction of vital infrastructure.
