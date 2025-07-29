Envoys Of Four Nations Present Credentials To President Droupadi Murmu

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Envoys of Timor-Leste, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, and Gabon presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Those who presented credentials were the Dominican Republic's Ambassador Francisco Manuel Compres Hernandez, Timor-Leste's Karlito Nunes, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner, Pradeepa Mahishini Colonne and Gabon's High Commissioner Guy Rodrigue Dikayi.

Earlier in February, President Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Cambodia, Maldives, Somalia, Cuba, and Nepal at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials included Rath Many of Cambodia, Aishath Azeema of the Maldives, Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa of Somalia, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera of Cuba, and Shankar Prasad Sharma of Nepal.

In a related development, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, reaffirmed his country's strong support to India in its ongoing fight against terrorism while expressing commitment to strengthening the global fight against the menace.

At the celebrations of his country's National Day earlier this month, the envoy noted that Argentina was among the first countries to convey its message of support to the Indian government and the Indian people on the "atrocious terrorist attack" that took place in Pahalgam on April 22.

"Argentina has suffered terrorism and we know what terrorism means," the envoy affirmed, remembering that "in 1992 and 1994, we lost more than 100 innocent lives because of the bombing of the Israeli Embassy and the Jewish Community Center (AMIA) in Buenos Aires".

"It is the strong commitment of the Argentine government under the leadership of President Javier Milei to reject terror in any of its forms. Terrorism is unacceptable in any of its forms and sovereign states have the right and the obligation to prevent and prosecute this threat to peace and world security," Caucino stated in his address during the event.

Caucino mentioned that the bilateral link between the two nations continues to thrive and has been solidified with PM Modi's recent visit to Argentina. "PM Modi and President Javier Milei had the chance to exchange views on several areas of mutual interest, including the shared common views on the importance of free markets, deregulation, limited government and the rule of law," he said.