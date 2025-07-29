Appcast To Host Live Webinar To Discuss Policy Impacts On Recruiting: Immigration, Medicaid, And The One Big Beautiful Bill

Appcast Economist Sam Kuhn will discuss Appcast's latest research and share what employers need to know about policy impacts on the U.S. labor market

What:

Appcast , the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, will hold a live webinar hosted by Appcast's Economist Sam Kuhn. He will present Appcast's latest research on how US economic policies are impacting the world of recruiting and what this means for the future of hiring.

Webinar attendees will walk away from this event understanding:



The current state of the US labor market and how this impacts recruiting

How new immigration policies will impact GDP and wage growth in the years to come The impact of Medicaid cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill (OB3) on healthcare hiring

Who:

Sam Kuhn, Economist at Appcast

Sam Kuhn is an economist at Appcast. He also is a key contributor to Recruitonomics , an insights hub powered by Appcast designed to help business leaders stay on top of the evolving labor market. Kuhn is a recognized expert in economic policy and North American labor markets. He has been interviewed by leading media outlets such as the New York Times, Marketplace, and the Guardian and is frequently cited in HR-specific outlets.

When:

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here .

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than one thousand clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Alexa Kalechofsky

Gabriel Marketing Group (For Appcast)

978-460-7013

[email protected]

