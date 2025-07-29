Giants Protocol Powers Tokenization Of Real Estate For The Assembly Place, Backed By Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giants Protocol, a pioneer in AI-powered real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, has announced a landmark collaboration with Singapore-based co-living operator The Assembly Place (TAP) to tokenize real estate assets. This strategic move showcases the protocol's ability to transform physical infrastructure into on-chain, yield-generating opportunities. The announcement marks a key milestone in Giants' journey, having been backed by Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund since inception and now delivering tangible use cases in Asia's fast-evolving tokenization landscape.

At the Forefront of the RWA Revolution

As the tokenization of real-world assets shifts from experimentation to full-scale adoption, Giants Protocol is delivering the AI-powered infrastructure to lead this next wave. Giants transforms traditionally complex investment products into seamless, on-chain, yield-generating opportunities.

Key Features:



AI-Driven Intelligence: Giants multi-agent AI monitors RWA asset performance, market conditions, and risk exposures across jurisdictions to enable smart, compliant execution.



Automated Optimization: Strategies for yield, collateral, and liquidity management are dynamically adjusted by AI 24/7, reducing manual intervention and human error.

Cross-Chain Deployment at Scale: Giant's modular design enables frictionless integration across ecosystems like Sonic, Hyperliquid, Cosmos, and more. Scaling RWA access to global participants.



By embedding AI at the core, Giants Protocol is redefining how real-world assets are brought on-chain efficiently, compliantly, and at scale.

Leading the RWA Compliance Surge

1. Regulatory Alignment

Giants aligns closely with Regional regulatory frameworks, working alongside policy experts to ensure compliant deployment of tokenized bonds, credit, and real estate assets. As part of 2MR Labs, the team prioritizes legal enforceability and cross-border interoperability from day one.

2. Infrastructure Breakthroughs

Through its AI agents and modular architecture, Giants automates key processes in RWA tokenization in pricing, collateral management, and multi-chain movement. Removing the need for manual oversight.

3. Market Acceleration

With the RWA market expected to exceed $40 trillion by 2030, Giants is positioning itself as the gateway for institutional-grade tokenized assets in Asia. Backed by sovereign support and regional asset managers, the protocol has begun piloting treasury-backed and real estate-linked RWAs.

4. Addressing Bottlenecks

Giants tackles the toughest RWA hurdles, liquidity fragmentation and legal complexity. Through zk-proof attestations, stablecoin-backed settlements, and programmable legal agreements. Its AI system ensures real-time monitoring and compliance across jurisdictions.

Real-World Impact: Helping The Assembly Place Enter the Web3 Economy

One of Giants Protocol's flagship collaborations is with The Assembly Place (TAP) , Singapore's leading co-living space operator.

Through this partnership, Giants:



Enabled Tokenization of Real Estate Assets

By helping TAP explore converting its co-living properties into tokenized, yield-generating digital assets, Giants opened up new funding models for physical infrastructure and empowering a vibrant global community culture for digital natives.



Offered Strategic Advisory and AI Tools

Giants provided RWA, Web3 strategy and optimizing digital assets tailored to TAP's business model.

Drove Go-To-Market and Community Engagement

Giants played a vital role in building the bridge between TAP and the crypto-native community, creating narratives and GTM strategies that connected both traditional and Web3 audiences.



TAP is a testament to how Giants Protocol supports asset-rich, cash-constrained businesses in unlocking new liquidity through intelligent tokenization and building a globalized community living.

Institutional Credibility

Giants Protocol stands as one of the most institutionally trusted RWA infrastructure builders in the ecosystem.

Additional backers include:

Plug and Play VC, BreederDAO (by a16z), Trinity Ventures, Eden Ventures, LucidBlue Ventures, PG Capital, Brinc, Digital Consensus Fund, CSP DAO, London Real Ventures.

About Giants Protocol

Giants Protocol is a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform powered by a multi-agent AI system, developed by 2MR Labs. It integrates AI-driven investment infrastructure, compliance tooling, and seamless multi-chain access to streamline and scale the tokenization process. Invested by Singapore's Sovereign Wealth Fund since day one and top global investors, Giants Protocol is building the foundation for the next phase of asset innovation.

