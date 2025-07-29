403
Thirty people pass away in China due to torrential rain, floods
(MENAFN) At least 30 people have lost their lives in Beijing following days of intense rainfall that triggered widespread flooding, significant damage to infrastructure, and large-scale evacuations, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The suburban Miyun District suffered the most casualties, with 28 deaths reported, while two fatalities occurred in the Yanqing District, according to local authorities cited in reports.
The persistent heavy rains damaged 31 roads and caused power outages affecting 136 villages. The floods also impacted multiple communication base stations, disrupting vital services.
Beijing experienced an average rainfall of 165.9 millimeters (6.53 inches), but Miyun District faced the heaviest downpour, recording an extraordinary 543.4 millimeters (21.39 inches), the highest in the area.
In total, more than 80,000 residents have been evacuated, with Miyun, Huairou, and Fangshan districts accounting for the majority of relocations. Authorities have mobilized flood control measures and emergency relief operations, including the use of drones to deliver essential supplies to areas cut off by flooding.
In Huairou District’s Liulimiao Town, rescue teams dropped over 3,000 items such as bottled water, bread, and sausages from the air.
The National Development and Reform Commission announced it had allocated 200 million yuan (approximately $27.9 million) to support the ongoing relief efforts in Beijing.
