Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Chennai And Other Districts Amid IMD's Rainfall Alert?

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Chennai And Other Districts Amid IMD's Rainfall Alert?


2025-10-22 09:00:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Tamil Nadu and its capital, Chennai, residents of the southern state are likely to see some relief as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has downgraded the warning to a yellow alert. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, The Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of the heavy rainfall, authorities had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in some districts. Are schools and colleges open today?

There is currently no official information regarding the closure of schools and offices in Tamil Nadu's capital city.

Power cuts

As rainfall is expected to continue in the city today, there is a possibility of power cuts in several areas.

MENAFN22102025007365015876ID1110235222

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search