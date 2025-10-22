Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Are Schools, Colleges Closed In Chennai And Other Districts Amid IMD's Rainfall Alert?
In the wake of the heavy rainfall, authorities had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in some districts. Are schools and colleges open today?
There is currently no official information regarding the closure of schools and offices in Tamil Nadu's capital city.
Power cuts
As rainfall is expected to continue in the city today, there is a possibility of power cuts in several areas.
