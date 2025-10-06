Aurora And Mcleod Integrate Autonomous Trucks Into Transportation Management Systems

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Aurora and McLeod launch 'first' transportation management system integration for autonomous trucks

October 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Aurora , a developer of self-driving trucks, and McLeod Software , a provider of transportation management solutions, have agreed a strategic partnership to create“the industry's first Transportation Management System (TMS) for autonomous trucks”.

The collaboration lays the foundation for a“superior user experience” for mutual customers utilizing Aurora's autonomous trucks, which, the companies say, will help increase industry adoption of self-driving trucking technology.

Self-driving trucks are designed to move freight safely, more efficiently, and around the clock, enabling carriers to significantly increase asset utilization and revenue.

However, the technology must seamlessly integrate into customer's existing operations and transportation management processes without adding unnecessary complexity or friction.

Enter McLeod Software, the preferred TMS for more than 1,200 customers due to its robust platform and advanced tools for scheduling, dispatching, billing, and more.

With an API integration to Aurora's technology, McLeod's customers will be able to easily tender loads and benefit from enhanced real-time visibility into autonomous operations. The goal is to set a new standard for efficiency and ease-of-adoption for carriers interested in moving goods autonomously.

Seamless integration to accelerate customer adoption

The integration will enable mutual customers to utilize their McLeod TMS to manage critical processes such as load tender and acceptance of autonomous shipments, dispatch, and load visibility – making it easy for McLeod customers to onboard, manage, and integrate autonomous trucks into their business.

Aurora will also be able to tap into McLeod's roster of customers, further accelerating industry adoption of self-driving trucks.

Ossa Fisher, president at Aurora, says:“Our partnership with McLeod marks a key next step in delivering a premium, customer-centric product and service. By meeting customers where they are within their existing TMS, we're making it easy for them to tap into the safety and efficiency benefits of autonomous trucks.”

Tom McLeod, founder and CEO of McLeod Software, says:“Integrating Aurora's autonomous capabilities into our TMS platform provides our customers with a pathway to adopt Autonomous Tractors within their operations.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology for our customers, empowering them to optimize their operations and embrace innovation with confidence.”

With beta testing currently under way, McLeod plans to offer this feature to its customers in 2026. In addition, Aurora will be present at McLeod's User Conference from September 21-23, 2025 to share more updates on the partnership.