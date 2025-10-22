Another Museum Robbed In France Just Hours After Louvre Heist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Le Figaro reported this.

The law enforcement authorities in the city of Langres, located in the Haute-Marne department, discovered a break-in at the Denis Diderot House of Enlightenment museum.

The perpetrators had forced open the entrance door and smashed a display case, which police officers found upon arrival at the scene. Only a set of silver and gold coins-unearthed in November 2011 during renovation work at the site-was stolen.

Investigators are currently considering the incident as a carefully planned theft. The Denis Diderot House of Enlightenment museum will remain closed until further notice.

Private security will now monitor the museum site overnight.

Berezhna appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy, Minister of Culture

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of October 19, a brazen robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris, where unidentified perpetrators stole nine jewels from Napoleon's collection, prompting a temporary closure of the museum and evacuation of visitors. The stolen items are valued at €88 million.

Photo: Joffrey Tridon / France Télévisions