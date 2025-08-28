Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister
Cairo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the updates on the joint mediation to end the brutal war on the Strip, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's aspiration to elevate relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt to broader horizons of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.
Both sides renewed their affirmation of the continued joint efforts within the framework of mediation to end the war on Gaza, ensure the protection of civilians, secure the release of prisoners and detainees, and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic situation in the Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment