Prime Minister Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the updates on the joint mediation to end the brutal war on the Strip, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's aspiration to elevate relations with the Arab Republic of Egypt to broader horizons of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Both sides renewed their affirmation of the continued joint efforts within the framework of mediation to end the war on Gaza, ensure the protection of civilians, secure the release of prisoners and detainees, and facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic situation in the Strip.