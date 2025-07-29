Dh1 Billion Divorce Settlement Case: UAE Resident Files For Historic Amount

A longtime UAE resident has filed for a Dh1 billion divorce settlement in UAE . If the Caribbean woman's claim is successful, it would represent the largest divorce award ever granted in the UAE and likely the wider Gulf region, according to Byron James, partner at Expatriate Law, who represents the woman at the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court.

The case involves a Muslim couple of Caribbean origin, who have been long-term residents of the UAE and are members of wealthy families.“While the details of the claim are private, the size of the award being sought reflects the scale of the family's wealth,” said Byron.

He added that the principle at the heart of this case was that what is built together should be shared fairly.“The court has the ability to recognise both financial and non-financial contributions to a marriage and deliver outcomes that reflect the lived reality of modern partnerships,” he said.“That is what makes this court so effective. It does not just apply rules. It understands people.”

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court is a secular forum that welcomes both Muslims and non-Muslims, and treats all parties equally. In May this year, the court finalised a no-fault divorce between a foreign couple , resulting in a record-breaking financial settlement exceeding Dh100 million - the largest reported divorce settlement of its kind in the Gulf region.

Rising confidence in system

Byron added that these cases show the“sophistication and strength of the legal system” in managing complex cases.“This is not just about wealth. It is about fairness, transparency, and a growing confidence in the UAE's ability to resolve even the most sensitive personal matters with professionalism and dignity,” he said.

“The UAE is no longer simply a financial centre; It is a place where people build their lives. That includes relationships, families, properties, and futures. As high net worth individuals put down deeper roots here, they are naturally turning to the courts when relationships break down.”

He said that such couples are finding in the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court a legal system that mirrors their own expectations of excellence.“The process is digital, it is bilingual, and hearings are conducted remotely,” he said.“A divorce can be granted in as little as thirty days, making it one of the fastest legal divorce systems in the world. And yet, this efficiency never comes at the cost of quality.”

He cited the example of a client who finalised his divorce while seated in a flight.“The system is built around the realities of modern life,” he said.“It respects time, process and above all people. This is why high net worth clients are increasingly choosing to resolve their family matters here.”

Minimal emotional strain

He said that the Abu Dhabi court not just values speed but also ensures minimal emotional strain to all parties involved, with financial settlements and parenting arrangements dealt with quickly after the divorce is finalised.

“One of the most progressive elements of the system is its approach to children,” he said.“The court automatically makes a joint custody order at the time of divorce, because both parents are seen as equally important. This marks a powerful shift away from the outdated idea that one parent should take full control based on gender. That is no longer the case. The court prioritises shared parenting and the child's best interests above all.”

He added that at its heart, the court is“rooted in the principles of justice, family, and dignity” and that it“upholds the core values of the UAE” while delivering outcomes that meet the standards of the most sophisticated global legal systems.