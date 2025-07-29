Mastering Hair: A New Masterclass Course By M7

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: M7, Qatar's hub for innovation in fashion, design, and technology, is pleased to announce the opening of the registration for Mastering Hair, an exclusive hairstyling masterclass led by renowned celebrity stylist Ilham Mestour.

Running from August to November 2025, the course will equip stylists with the skills and confidence to create both classic and modern looks for VIP clients and red-carpet events, mentored by one of the industry's most respected names. Registration is now open until August 10 2025.

The masterclass is designed for hairstylists looking to elevate their craft and step into the world of red-carpet styling. Guided by celebrity stylist Ilham Mestour, participants will gain in-depth, practical knowledge through theoretical learning, live demonstrations, and on-set experience.

The programme covers VIP Protocols -covering expectations, etiquette, and adaptability under pressure - along with Classic & Modern Styling Techniques such as Old Hollywood Glamour and The Chignon, and Portfolio Development through an editorial campaign and a professional photoshoot.

Ilham Mestour, Artistic Director of Balmain Hair Couture, is a Moroccan-born stylist, based in the Netherlands. Mestour has shaped the looks of global icons such as Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Doutzen Kroes, Imaan Hammam, Farida Khelfa, Lara Stone, Michele Lamy, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Formerly Artistic Director at Keune Hair Cosmetics, she has transformed hairstyling into an art form with her technical skills and creative vision.

Her work has featured in leading fashion publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Harper's Bazaar, and she has collaborated on campaigns for major fashion houses and brands such as Casablanca, Iris van Herpen, Alaïa, Bulgari, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein.

The programme will be conducted in both English and Arabic, through a combination of online sessions and in-person workshops at M7.

The full course is priced at QR 3,000.

This masterclass is part of M7's ongoing commitment to empowering Qatar's creative community by offering world-class training and industry connections.

Through initiatives such as Mastering Hair, M7 continues to provide platforms that equip emerging talent with the skills and confidence needed to succeed both locally and internationally.