Medical Gas Market Forecast And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Air Liquide, Linde, Atlas Copco, Inox-Air, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Matheson Tri-Gas, Horiba, Sol

The Global Medical Gas Market is expected to reach US$ 28.61 billion by 2033 from US$ 14.41 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.92% from 2025 to 2033. Some of the key reasons driving the market are the growing tendency toward home healthcare and telemedicine, the prevalence of chronic illnesses including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and many developments in medical technology.



The aging population, rising rates of chronic respiratory conditions, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are all contributing to the substantial expansion of the worldwide medical gas market. Medical gases, such as carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and oxygen, are necessary for a number of therapeutic and diagnostic uses in ambulatory surgery centers, home healthcare settings, and hospitals. The need for portable medical gas solutions, such oxygen concentrators, has increased due to the growing demand for home healthcare services.

Due to growing healthcare sectors and government expenditures in medical infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop at the highest rate, while North America already has a significant market share. The availability and distribution of medical gases may be impacted by supply chain interruptions and strict regulatory restrictions, which provide difficulties for the sector.

The need for medicinal gases is also being fueled by the increasing incidence of asthma. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) estimates that in 2023, asthma accounted for 35% of the entire burden related to all respiratory disorders and 2.5% of the overall illness burden. Nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and medical air are some of the most often utilized medical gases in hospitals.

One of the leading companies, Air Liquide Healthcare, provides medicinal gases to 20,000 hospitals and new healthcare facilities, and assists over 2 million people in managing chronic illnesses. Medical gases including heliox, oxygen, and lung gas mixes are widely employed in the diagnosis and treatment of certain respiratory conditions.

Additionally, the need for portable medical gases, such as oxygen concentrators, is rising as more people choose home-based healthcare. In order to ensure that chronic patients receive the oxygen therapy they require at home, this change places an emphasis on convenience and continuity of care. Home healthcare has become increasingly popular in recent years and is predicted to continue to grow. Many medical illnesses may now be successfully treated at home, including those that require ventilator assistance, mixed gas therapies, and long-term oxygen therapy.

Additionally, it is anticipated that rising home healthcare reimbursement would support market expansion throughout the projection period. The Firesafe Cannula Valve, for example, was formally covered by Iowa Medicaid in November 2023 and was given the HCPCS number E0700 for reimbursement. In the event that the oxygen tubing downstream burns, this novel mechanism functions as a thermal fuse and instantly stops the oxygen supply. Thermal fuses must be installed in all home oxygen systems in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, the US has a 20-fold greater risk of death from oxygen-related flames than England, where installing firebreaks has been required since 2006.

Growth Drivers for the Medical Gas Market

Numerous Medical Technology Advancements

Laparoscopy and endoscopy are examples of minimally invasive (MI) surgical techniques that have been made possible by technological breakthroughs. Surgeons can execute treatments with fewer incisions, quicker patient recovery, and less tissue stress when medical gases like carbon dioxide are utilized to provide a clean operating field. Furthermore, more specialized and individualized treatment for respiratory problems is now possible because to developments in respiratory therapy equipment.

The World Health Organization reports that asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) are on the rise worldwide, with 3.2 million deaths from COPD and 262 million cases of asthma in 2019. Advanced oxygen treatment equipment, such as portable oxygen delivery systems and oxygen concentrators, are used to supply medical gases like oxygen. Additionally, a number of developments in dermatology and cryosurgery have increased the use of medicinal gases, such as liquid nitrogen, to freeze and remove sick or aberrant tissue. The market is being driven by the regulated and focused treatment that cryotherapy equipment provides, which minimizes harm to nearby healthy tissue.

Growing Preference for Telemedicine and Home Healthcare

Medical gases, such as oxygen, are frequently given to patients in their homes as part of home healthcare. To control their symptoms and enhance their quality of life, patients with long-term respiratory diseases like COPD need oxygen treatment. Medical oxygen gases are in greater demand as a result of the shift toward home healthcare, which enables patients to obtain oxygen therapy without the need for extended hospital stays. Furthermore, nebulization, pain relief, and respiratory therapies are only a few of the uses for medical gases that go beyond oxygen therapy. As a result of this trend, fewer extended hospital stays are required, which raises the requirement for medical oxygen.

Additionally, as cardiovascular disorders are thought to cause 17.9 million deaths worldwide each year, medicinal gases - such as oxygen - are essential for treating associated ailments, which raises the need for at-home therapies. The need for medical gases is further increased by the growth of telemedicine and home healthcare, which enables patients to receive a greater variety of medical gas treatments in the convenience of their own homes.

Rising Rates of Chronic Conditions, Including Heart and Respiratory Conditions

Medical gases like oxygen are necessary for respiratory support because to the rising prevalence of respiratory conditions such asthma, interstitial lung disorders, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chronic respiratory disorders (CRDs), such as asthma, interstitial lung diseases, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are on the rise, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the Global Asthma Report, asthma affects an estimated 262 million people globally, and COPD alone was responsible for almost 3.2 million deaths in 2019.

Oxygen treatment is necessary for patients who have trouble breathing in order to keep their blood oxygen levels sufficient and to relieve their symptoms. Furthermore, medicinal gases are frequently needed for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in cardiovascular illnesses, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension. In order to ensure patient comfort and stability during cardiovascular procedures, nitrous oxide is used as an anesthetic agent. Additionally, medicinal gases are essential for palliative care for individuals with chronic illnesses that have progressed.

Challenges in the Medical Gas Market

Stringent Regulatory Compliance

Because medical gases are essential to patient care and safety, the market is subject to strict regulatory compliance. To guarantee that medical gases fulfill therapeutic needs, regulatory agencies impose stringent criteria for purity, labeling, packing, and transportation. Operational complexity can be further increased by the constant monitoring, certification procedures, and thorough paperwork that are frequently required to comply with these rules. To maintain compliance, manufacturers must spend more on qualified staff and sophisticated quality control systems, which raises prices. Furthermore, managing disparate regional restrictions might make international distribution plans more difficult. Although these regulations guarantee patient safety and product dependability, they also place a financial and logistical strain on manufacturers, particularly newly established smaller businesses.

High Production and Storage Costs

Complex infrastructure and procedures are needed to produce and store medicinal gases, which raises supply chain costs. To guarantee purity and safety, the gases need to be produced under exacting circumstances, which calls for cutting-edge technology and strict adherence to regulations. Energy-intensive systems are needed for compression and liquefaction, and storage facilities need to be built to withstand temperature changes, pollution, and leakage.

Specialized, frequently temperature-controlled containers that adhere to stringent rules are also necessary for the transportation of these gases. Long-term costs are further increased by continuing storage system monitoring and maintenance. These elements work together to make medical gases far more expensive to produce, handle, and distribute than many other medical supplies, which puts a strain on both healthcare providers and suppliers.

