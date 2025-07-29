Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump threatens Iran over nuclear enrichment

Trump threatens Iran over nuclear enrichment


2025-07-29 03:22:38
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that Iran’s nuclear facilities could face renewed bombing if Tehran resumes uranium enrichment. This follows Iran’s pledge to restore nuclear sites damaged in last month’s joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, which it maintains are part of a peaceful energy program.

In June, Israel launched attacks on several Iranian nuclear sites, claiming Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon—an accusation it has made repeatedly for years. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and U.S. intelligence finding no proof of a weapons program, the U.S. joined the assault, targeting key facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The strikes reportedly resulted in significant destruction and numerous casualties, including Iranian scientists and military staff.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to Fox News last week, reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to its nuclear program, describing enrichment as a symbol of scientific achievement and national pride.

Trump responded on Sunday, criticizing Iran’s defiance as “stupid” and issued a stark warning: “We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we’ll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it.”

Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons. Araghchi reiterated that Iran is open to “any confidence-building measures” to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear work and emphasized that Iran has never intended to acquire nuclear arms or threaten Israel’s existence.

The bombing campaign was widely condemned. The United Nations cautioned that the strikes could escalate tensions in the region, and several countries criticized the attacks as unlawful. Russia labeled the operation as an act of “unprovoked aggression” and called for diplomatic solutions to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities.

