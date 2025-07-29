Fliphtml5 Launches A Free AI Catalog Maker To Simplify Digital Publishing

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 27, 2025 10:57 pm - FlipHTML5 introduces a free AI catalog maker that empowers businesses to create professional digital catalogs, making product promotion seamless and accessible.

While traditional print catalogs struggle to keep up with the diverse and growing needs of businesses, digital catalogs are becoming increasingly essential. However, creating catalogs remains a major challenge for many businesses. FlipHTML5, an innovative digital publishing platform, has launched a powerful and free AI catalog maker ( that allows businesses to create high-quality product catalogs with ease.

The free AI catalog maker offers two methods for generating catalogs. In the "From a Topic" mode, businesses input a brief text description for each item. For example, they might enter: "Create a product catalog for a coffee shop featuring espresso drinks, iced beverages, and pastries, each with names and prices." The tool then automatically generates a complete catalog with a professional, well-organized layout.

Alternatively, the "From Specific Content" mode provides businesses with a more personalized experience. By entering detailed catalog information-such as product names, features, prices, and images-using Markdown headers or semantic tags, the AI tool formats the content into a ready-to-publish digital catalog (

The free AI catalog maker empowers businesses to choose from various page sizes, such as A4, Tabloid, Flyer, and Booklet. While the AI automatically applies default color schemes, businesses can further customize the catalog's colors to match their branding. The tool also supports multiple languages, including Thai, Spanish, French, Japanese, and more, enabling businesses to create catalogs for multilingual audiences.

The auto-generated catalog can be further enhanced using FlipHTML5's powerful page editor. The platform gives businesses the freedom to add multimedia elements like videos, links, audio, charts, tables, images, and CTAs, making the catalog more interactive and engaging. Businesses can select from extensive, editable catalog templates ( and integrate them into their existing catalogs by replacing the default content with their own.

FlipHTML5's free AI catalog maker serves a wide range of users across different industries. For instance, retailers are able to quickly produce seasonal catalogs to launch visually compelling promotional campaigns. Meanwhile, marketing teams can take advantage of the tool to design branded product showcases tailored to specific client needs, without needing to hire a professional designer.

"Our free AI catalog maker is all about helping businesses market smarter and faster," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "We've taken the complexity out of catalog design so that anyone can publish beautiful, interactive content instantly."

