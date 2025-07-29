403
NY shooter kills three civilians, one police officer
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting in New York City on Monday claimed the lives of four individuals, among them a police officer, after a gunman armed with an assault-style weapon opened fire, according to officials.
"Five innocent people shot tonight. We lost four souls to another senseless act of gun violence, including a member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), Officer Islam," said Mayor Eric Adams during a press briefing.
The victims included two men, one woman, and Officer Didarul Islam, 36, who leaves behind a wife and two sons. His wife is currently expecting their third child. "Another male is seriously injured, fighting for his life in critical condition because of the violent, despicable attack," Adams added.
The incident unfolded outside 345 Park Avenue, a location housing major corporate offices such as those of the National Football League (NFL) and Blackstone, a large financial firm. The shooting occurred near East 52nd Street in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the shooter was identified as 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas. Surveillance footage captured him holding an M4 rifle in his right hand as he approached the scene.
According to Tisch, Tamura had a documented history of mental health issues. "His motives are still under investigation, and we are working to understand why he targeted this particular location," she noted.
Authorities reported that Tamura died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with Tisch stating he shot himself in the chest.
The FBI also responded to the incident. "The NYPD currently has the lead in this investigation. Our personnel are there to support their efforts. Motive is currently under investigation,” said FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino in a statement on X.
