Dr. Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Influential Roundtable On Men's Mental Health In London
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, United Kingdom – In a significant step toward advancing global mental health advocacy, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, inaugurated a powerful roundtable discussion titled“Silence Should Not Be the Loudest Voice”, focused on Men's Mental Health. The event was held at the esteemed National Liberal Club, Whitehall Place, and organized by Neelam Chawla, founder of Maxable4All and a committed advocate with the Global Mental Health Mission.
The session brought together an impressive and diverse panel comprising doctors, lawyers, consultants, educationists, parents, and students, united by a shared purpose-to dismantle the stigma around men's mental health and to initiate open, honest, and transformative dialogue.
In his keynote remarks, Dr. Sandeep Marwah also President of AAFT school of Health and Wellness, emphasized the urgency of the cause:“Men are often expected to be pillars of strength, silently bearing the weight of societal expectations. But true strength lies in vulnerability, in the courage to speak, to seek help, and to support one another. Mental health is not a gendered issue-it is a human issue. We must normalize the conversation for men across all communities, professions, and generations.”
The event provided a safe and empowering platform for the exchange of personal stories, professional insights, and actionable strategies aimed at improving mental health awareness and support systems for men worldwide.
Neelam Chawla, the driving force behind the event, remarked:“Mental health is one of the most pressing issues of our time, yet men continue to suffer in silence due to deep-rooted cultural barriers. Through Maxable4All and the Global Mental Health Mission, we are committed to creating spaces where voices are heard, stigmas are challenged, and lives are changed. We are honoured to have Dr. Marwah lend his voice and leadership to this cause.”
The roundtable concluded with a collective commitment to expand the conversation through education, advocacy, and policy, ensuring that men's mental well-being receives the attention and support it truly deserves.
