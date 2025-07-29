403
New York City Shooting Kills Police Officer
(MENAFN) Four individuals, among them a police officer, lost their lives on Monday during a shooting in New York City, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
The assailant, armed with an assault-style weapon, opened fire in Midtown Manhattan.
"Five innocent people shot tonight. We lost four souls to another senseless act of gun violence, including a member of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), Officer Islam," Mayor Eric Adams stated during a press briefing.
Adams clarified that two men and one woman were fatally shot along with NYPD officer Didarul Islam, aged 36. Officer Islam was married and had two young sons, and his spouse is currently expecting their third child.
"Another male is seriously injured, fighting for his life in critical condition because of the violent, despicable attack," the mayor added, highlighting the tragic toll of the event.
The shooting occurred outside the building at 345 Park Avenue, which houses business headquarters for the National Football League (NFL) and the investment corporation Blackstone, close to East 52nd Street in Midtown Manhattan.
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the alleged shooter was identified as Shane Devon Tamura, a 27-year-old from Las Vegas.
According to Tisch, surveillance recordings showed the suspect holding an M4-style firearm in his right hand.
