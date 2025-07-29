SAVYINT Named First Official Technology Partner For IDEX's Next-Gen Access Cards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA today announced its first official technology partner agreement with Savyint Group, a leading digital identity and trust services provider in Vietnam. This strategic agreement will bring IDEX's innovative biometric FIDO Access cards to market across Vietnam and Southeast Asia, marking a significant milestone in the company's commercial expansion and demonstrating market acceptance for IDEX's new product line in ID/Access.

The agreement addresses the rapidly growing demand for secure digital authentication solutions in Southeast Asia, where organizations across finance, government, enterprise, healthcare, and education sectors are increasingly adopting passwordless authentication and zero-trust security frameworks.

The global digital identity solutions market is experiencing explosive growth, projected to grow from $43.07 billion in 2025 to $153.63 billion by 2032, driven by escalating cybersecurity threats and regulatory compliance requirements. The FIDO authentication market specifically is expanding at an exceptional 24.4% CAGR, reaching an expected $5.72 billion by 2029, as organizations rapidly adopt passwordless authentication to combat rising phishing attacks and credential theft. Southeast Asia represents a particularly dynamic opportunity, with the region's digital economy already reaching $295 billion in 2024 and on track to become a $1 trillion market by 2030, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate in digital identity solutions globally.

The IDEX Total Access card represents a breakthrough in secure authentication technology, combining the convenience of traditional access cards with advanced fingerprint biometric authentication. These FIDO-certified cards eliminate the need for passwords while providing the highest levels of security through on-card biometric matching. Users simply place their finger on the card's integrated sensor for instant, secure authentication to access digital services, making it ideal for enterprise access control, secure login applications, and digital identity verification across multiple platforms.

"Digital trust represents the confidence users place in people, technology, and processes to create a secure digital ecosystem," said Mr. Steve Hoang – CTO & Chairman at Savyint Group. "IDEX's biometric FIDO Access cards enable us to significantly strengthen and expand our identity solutions portfolio, providing the robust authentication foundation that transparent and secure digital services require."

"Savyint Group has established itself as a trailblazer in digital identity and trust services throughout Vietnam and APAC, with an impressive customer base spanning finance, government, enterprise, healthcare, and education," said Anders Storbråten, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. "Their proven expertise in customer authentication and commitment to building comprehensive digital trust ecosystems makes them an ideal partner for introducing our biometric access technology to this dynamic market."

This agreement represents a crucial step in building IDEX's distributorship channel strategy, providing a proven go-to-market pathway for the company's Total Access cards in the high-growth Southeast Asian region. The agreement positions both companies to capitalize on the accelerating shift toward biometric authentication solutions while establishing a foundation for broader regional expansion.

About SAVYINT

Savyint is an IT security company based in Sydney, Australia with an R&D center in Hanoi and international offices in Singapore, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), and Sofia (Bulgaria).

With over 20 years of experience, Savyint is among the world's leading IT companies, providing software platforms, system solutions, and services for digital transformation. Its expertise includes open banking, information security, and FinTech, particularly in the Finance & Banking, FSI, Government, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Education, and Media sectors.

Website:

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit

