Nifty Stuck In A Range As IT Stocks Drag SEBI Ras Caution Against Positional Trades Amid Volatility

Indian equity markets opened on a cautious note with the Nifty hovering below 24,700 as tariff uncertainty and weak Q1 earnings performance from heavyweights continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

At 09:45 a.m. IST, the Nifty 50 traded 5 points higher at 24,686, while the Sensex was down 15 points at 80,875. Broader markets were mixed as well, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.1% and the Smallcap index falling 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the retail sentiment on Stocktwits for Nifty remained 'bearish'.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on July 29 as of 10:00 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Sectorally, IT remains under pressure, while real estate, metals, energy, and auto stocks saw some buying.

Jio Financial Services was the top Nifty gainer, rising 2% ahead of its board meeting on July 30 to consider fundraising.

Meanwhile, BEL is among the top Nifty losers, down over 1% despite a solid show in Q1. Other earnings casualties include Mazagaon Dock (-4%), and Five Star Business (-5%).

IndusInd Bank gained 1% on Q1 beat. Bernstein maintained an 'Outperform' rating, with a target price of ₹1,000, indicating a 24% upside. And Paradeep surged 9%, while Waaree Energies rose 4%, driven by its earnings performance.

PNC Infratech shares rose 3% after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹2,956.66 crore mining services contract for a project in Chhattisgarh.

RPSG Ventures surged over 4% after its arm acquired 70% equity stake in Manchester Originals from the England and Wales Cricket Board for £81.21 million

Omaxe rose 2% after securing ₹500 crore in funding from Oaktree Capital Management.

Watch out for L & T, NTPC, Asian Paints, Bank of India, Deepak Fertilisers, GMR Airports, Happiest Minds, Triveni Engineering, Varun Beverages, among others, as they report quarterly earnings today.

From a technical standpoint, SEBI-registered analysts on Stocktwits shared the trade setup.

Ashish Kyal noted that the Nifty index is oversold in the short-term, suggesting that pullbacks toward 24,750 could be used as selling opportunities, especially on a reversal candle. The immediate hurdle to watch is at 24,820, with the next level below this at 24,640. If there is a 15-minute close above 24,820, it could provide a short-term scalping trade for a move to 24,890. His advice is to avoid positional trading and focus on intraday setups.

Varunkumar Patel noted that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have sold over ₹6,000 crore worth of equities in the cash segment. In the F & O space, they have added fresh net index short positions, indicating a cautious-to-bearish stance. The overall Q1 earnings season so far has been below market estimates. Patel advised sticking to companies delivering strong results and trading cautiously, using a tight stop-loss.

A & Y Market Research identified intraday Nifty resistance between 24,738 - 24,800, and support at 24,461 - 24,490. For Bank Nifty, they peg resistance at 56,206 - 56,278 and support at 55,850 - 55,921.

Globally, Asian markets traded lower, while crude oil prices extended gains on hopes of a potential US-China trade truce.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.