Generative Artificial Intelligence AI In Engineering Global Market Projected To Reach $1.34 Billion In 2025

What Is The Current Growth Trend In Generative Artificial Intelligence In Engineering Market?

The generative artificial intelligence AI in engineering market size has seen an exponential increase in recent years. The market value is expected to rise from $0.97 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 38.0%. The growth in the historic period can be credited to factors such as increasing computational power, increasing focus on ethical considerations, deep learning advancements, investment surges from venture capital firms, and enhanced awareness of ethical implications.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Generative Artificial Intelligence In Engineering Market In The Future Period?

The generative artificial intelligence in engineering market size is slated to undergo further exponential growth in the forthcoming years. By 2029, the market is expected to swell to $4.84 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 37.8%. This future growth can be attributed to the expansion of educational programs, the creation of standards and regulations, the development of fundamental algorithms, educational and research institutions, and growing collaboration across disciplines. Major trends predicted for the forecast period include the integration of simulation and testing, enhanced automated engineering workflows, the integration of virtual prototyping, customizable AI models, and the proliferation of smart engineering systems.

What Key Generative Artificial Intelligence In Engineering Market Drivers Will Propel Future Growth?

An emphasis on automation is pegged as a significant driver in propelling the generative artificial intelligence in engineering market further. Automation, the process of using technologies such as machinery, software, or robotics to streamline tasks or processes with minimal human involvement, is being underscored due to the need to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, maintaining consistent quality, improve safety, and gain a competitive edge in an intensively global and data-driven market. Generative AI in engineering aids automation by designing and optimizing complex systems, generating innovative solutions, and automating repetitive tasks, which significantly accelerate the development process and augment efficiency.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Generative Artificial Intelligence In Engineering Market?

Major companies currently operating in the generative artificial intelligence in engineering market include Google LLC, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Altair Engineering Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, C3 Inc., ESI Group, Anthropic Inc., LeewayHertz Technologies Inc., Plex Systems Inc., nTopology Inc., Markovate Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Generative Artificial Intelligence In Engineering Market?

Leading companies in the generative artificial intelligence in engineering market are targeting advanced solution development, such as a generative AI-enabled platform for powering modern engineering, to improve various aspects of engineering and design processes. A generative AI-enabled platform for modern engineering is a sophisticated software system that capitalizes on generative AI technologies.

How Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence In Engineering Market Segmented?

The generative artificial intelligence in engineering market explored in this report is segmented into four main areas:

1 By Tools And Platforms: Software Tools; Cloud-Based Platform; Application Programming Interfaces APIs

2 By Design And Manufacturing Stages: Early-Stage Conceptual Design; Detailed Design; Prototyping; Simulation; Manufacturing Process Optimization; Quality Control

3 By Application: Design Optimization; Product Development; Materials Engineering; Structural Analysis; Other Applications

4 By Industry Vertical: Automotive; Aerospace; Manufacturing; Energy; Construction; Other Industries

Further, there are subsegments:

1 By Software Tools: CAD Computer-Aided Design Tools With AI Integration; Simulation And Modeling Software; AI-Driven Design Optimization Tools; 3D Printing And Additive Manufacturing Tools

2 By Cloud-Based Platform: AI-Based Cloud Design Platforms; Cloud-Based Simulation Tools; Cloud-Based Engineering Analytics Platforms; Collaborative Cloud Platforms For Engineering Projects

What Is The Largest Region In The Generative Artificial Intelligence In Engineering Market?

In 2024, North America was the most significant region in the generative artificial intelligence in engineering market. The regions examined in the generative artificial intelligence in engineering market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

