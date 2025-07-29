Indian Pacer Umesh Yadav Visits Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple In Ujjain
Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, is three-storeyed. In the lowest middle and uppermost parts are installed the lingams of Mahakalesvara, Omkaresvara and Nagachandresvara.
The pilgrims and the visitors can only have a glimpse of Nagachandresvara on the festival of Naga Panchami. Thousands of devotees used to gather for Bhasma Aarti and Jalabhishek amid devotional chants with the sound of bells echoed through the temple.
Shravan is revered as the most auspicious month among all. This month, known as Avani in Tamil scriptures, marks the fifth month of the Solar year. Each day during this time is auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva and devotees perform prayers and Vedic rituals in Shiva temples to seek blessings.
Yadav made his international debut for India in 2010 and has represented the country across all three formats. Over the course of 141 international appearances, he has claimed 288 wickets at an average of 31.62, with best bowling figures of 6 for 88. His career includes three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul.
In Tests, Yadav played 57 matches, taking 170 wickets at an average of 30.95. He last played for India in 2023 World Test Championship Final against Australia, which India lost by 209 runs at the Oval. In the match, Yadav registered figures of 2-131 in 40 overs. As a result, he was never picked again in the team and continues to wait for another chance.
Team India is currently playing in England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With the hosts currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after India completed a draw in the fourth Test in Manchester. The fifth and final Test will begin from Thursday at the Oval in London.
