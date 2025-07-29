Delhi Weather Alert: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, IMD Issues RED Warning Here's The Full Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi weather alert: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms lashed most parts of Delhi today, 29 July 2025, bringing respite from a hot and humid weather that was prevailing in the national capital for the past few days. The IMD issued a weather alert for Delhi in response to the heavy rainfall forecast.

Areas such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura and Rohini received heavy rainfall today, as Indian weather in July continued to be

IMD issues RED alert in Delhi

Amid the Delhi weather alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital till noon today.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)