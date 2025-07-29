Shooting Of Climax Portions Of Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' Completed!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of director Harish Shankar's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring Power star Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday announced that the unit of the film had now completed shooting the climax of the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing he film, wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

The production house praised actor Pawan Kalyan for making time for their film's shoot despite his busy schedule as he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he also had to turn up for the promotions of his recently released film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The production house wrote, "Despite his cabinet meetings and responsibilities as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and taking part in Hari Hara Veera Mallu presentations, Power Star Pawan Kalyan Garu completed the shoot swiftly. This is a testament of his dedication and hardworking nature. POWER STAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose #UjwalKulkarni @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm."

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

Pawan Kalyan seems to have now set his sights on completing a considerable portion of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', which has been scheduled for release next year.

Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan will also be looking to complete his eagerly-awaited film, 'They call him OG', which is scheduled to hit screens on September 25 this year.