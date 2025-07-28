United Hydrogen Honored With Global“Brands For Good” Award As China's Hydrogen Pioneer

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On July 23, 2025, the 2025“Brands For Good” Awards Ceremony was grandly held at the Orchard Hotel in Singapore. Under the theme of“Unity for Good – From Values to Action”, the national campaign“GOOD FOR SG” was officially launched that evening, creating a platform to vividly showcase public – welfare stories, real good deeds, and innovative initiatives.

United Hydrogen was honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award in the“Business for Good” category,recognizing its pioneering business model and green energy solutions, as well as its deep commitment to social responsibility.







With numerous projects already underway, United Hydrogen is generating positive environmental impacts-advancing green hydrogen, driving decarbonization in transportation and industry,and playing a vital role in strengthening supply chain sustainability and supporting local economic transformation.

As a leader in full-spectrum hydrogen energy solutions,“Living in Harmony with Nature”is the mission of United Hydrogen. It aims to become the largest hydrogen service provider in China and the most valuable ecosystem connector building a closed-loop ecosystem covering production, storage, transport, refueling, usage, and management,the company delivers tailored low-carbon solutions for urban transitions.







On the one hand, United Hydrogen actively responds to China's“Dual Carbon” goals,promoting large-scale green hydrogen deployment through business model innovation,and aims to become a benchmark for green transformation in the hydrogen industry.

On the other hand, the company is reshaping its operations around implementation, safety, and ecosystem development prioritizes energy efficiency, water conservation, pollution control, and waste treatment across its facilities-setting an example for environmentally conscious operations.

The company also strengthens governance, risk management, digital security, and data protection mechanisms, United Hydrogen promotes hydrogen awareness through government channels, social media, online platforms, and public campaigns,aiming to improve public understanding of hydrogen safety and environmental benefits.

The“Brands For Good” award was initiated by elite business leaders in Singapore to recognize the vital role of companies in driving social progress and economic growth encourages businesses to become agents of positive change and supports entrepreneurs in advancing social, environmental, and civic causes.

Since its launch,“Brands For Good” has honored over 250 companies that embody the mission of doing well by doing good.







This award signifies United Hydrogen's rising influence on the global stage,and inspires its continued journey as a new-generation change-maker and values-driven leader.

At the Awards Dinner in Singapore, Ms. Ma Xia, the Chairperson and CEO of United Hydrogen Energy Group, attended in style. When Mr. Edwin Tong the Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs of Singapore, solemnly presented the award, the certificate, which carried the environmental protection mission and green hope, shone with extraordinary significance under the lights.







This moment not only constitutes a high recognition of United Hydrogen's in-depth endeavors in the green sector but also causes its name to shine prominently in Singapore's night sky, resembling a sown seed of hope that is steadily evolving into a robust force propelling a sustainable future.

Singapore, with its open and inclusive stance, has emerged as a global hub for innovation. Its forward-looking policies on the green economy are highly aligned with the development philosophy of United Hydrogen Energy. Leveraging Singapore's strengths as an international hub, United Hydrogen Energy will take Singapore as its core to expand its innovative business models and industries into emerging markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, thereby contributing Chinese wisdom to the global energy transition.