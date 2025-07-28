Prime Minister Participates In GCC Foreign Ministers' Coordination Meeting In New York

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states that was held on the sidelines of the high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution in New York on Monday.

The meeting discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories along with ways to support international efforts for sustainable peace in the region based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, in a manner that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.