Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Scie

Multiple Sclerosis Overview:
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most common neurological condition affecting young adults, with symptoms usually appearing between the ages of 20 and 40. The disease primarily impacts axons in the central nervous system, which are protected by a myelin sheath, commonly referred to as white matter.
Relapsing-remitting MS is the most prevalent form, accounting for about 85% of all cases. It is marked by episodes of symptom flare-ups-known as relapses or exacerbations-followed by periods of remission when symptoms partially or completely subside. Some individuals experience frequent relapses that may be triggered by specific factors. These exacerbations involve a sudden worsening of existing symptoms or the appearance of new ones lasting at least 24 hours, often due to the formation of new lesions in the brain.
"Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Multiple Sclerosis treatment.
In October 2024, Immunic, Inc. reported positive results from a non-binding interim futility analysis of its Phase III ENSURE trial, assessing its lead candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).
That same month, Immunic, Inc. announced encouraging findings from the interim futility analysis of its Phase III ENSURE program, evaluating vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) for RMS. Following the analysis, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) determined that the trials were not futile and recommended their continuation as planned.
In September 2024, Roche received FDA approval for an injectable version of its widely used multiple sclerosis treatment, Ocrevus. This new formulation shortens patient treatment time and enhances the company's competitive edge.
Also in September 2024, Sanofi shared results from its Phase III trials of tolebrutinib, an oral brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor for multiple sclerosis (MS). The HERCULES trial, which evaluated the drug's efficacy and safety in non-relapsing secondary progressive MS (nrSPMS), met its primary endpoint. However, the GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 trials did not achieve their objectives.
Key Multiple Sclerosis companies such as Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse, and others are evaluating new drugs for Multiple Sclerosis to improve the treatment landscape.
Promising Multiple Sclerosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include IMU-838, BIIB091, IMCY-0141, NeuroVax, and others.
Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Multiple Sclerosis Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple Sclerosis treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple Sclerosis market.
Multiple Sclerosis Emerging Drugs
IMU-838: Immunic Therapeutics
BIIB091: Biogen
IMCY-0141: ImCyse
NeuroVax: Immune Response BioPharma
Multiple Sclerosis Companies
Approximately 75 leading companies are actively developing treatments for multiple sclerosis, with Immunic Therapeutics advancing a drug candidate that is currently in the most advanced stage of development-Phase III.
DelveInsight's report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Multiple Sclerosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Product Type
. Multiple Sclerosis By Stage
. Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Route of Administration
. Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Molecule Type
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Multiple Sclerosis Current Treatment Patterns
4. Multiple Sclerosis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Multiple Sclerosis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Multiple Sclerosis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Multiple Sclerosis Discontinued Products
13. Multiple Sclerosis Product Profiles
14. Multiple Sclerosis Key Companies
15. Multiple Sclerosis Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Multiple Sclerosis Unmet Needs
18. Multiple Sclerosis Future Perspectives
19. Multiple Sclerosis Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
