Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Scie

"Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Multiple sclerosis - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Multiple sclerosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over 75 key companies are actively involved in the development of more than 80 therapeutic candidates targeting Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis Overview:

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is the most common neurological condition affecting young adults, with symptoms usually appearing between the ages of 20 and 40. The disease primarily impacts axons in the central nervous system, which are protected by a myelin sheath, commonly referred to as white matter.

Relapsing-remitting MS is the most prevalent form, accounting for about 85% of all cases. It is marked by episodes of symptom flare-ups-known as relapses or exacerbations-followed by periods of remission when symptoms partially or completely subside. Some individuals experience frequent relapses that may be triggered by specific factors. These exacerbations involve a sudden worsening of existing symptoms or the appearance of new ones lasting at least 24 hours, often due to the formation of new lesions in the brain.

In October 2024, Immunic, Inc. reported positive results from a non-binding interim futility analysis of its Phase III ENSURE trial, assessing its lead candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

That same month, Immunic, Inc. announced encouraging findings from the interim futility analysis of its Phase III ENSURE program, evaluating vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) for RMS. Following the analysis, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) determined that the trials were not futile and recommended their continuation as planned.

In September 2024, Roche received FDA approval for an injectable version of its widely used multiple sclerosis treatment, Ocrevus. This new formulation shortens patient treatment time and enhances the company's competitive edge.

Also in September 2024, Sanofi shared results from its Phase III trials of tolebrutinib, an oral brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor for multiple sclerosis (MS). The HERCULES trial, which evaluated the drug's efficacy and safety in non-relapsing secondary progressive MS (nrSPMS), met its primary endpoint. However, the GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 trials did not achieve their objectives.

Key Multiple Sclerosis companies such as Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse, and others are evaluating new drugs for Multiple Sclerosis to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Multiple Sclerosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include IMU-838, BIIB091, IMCY-0141, NeuroVax, and others.

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Multiple Sclerosis Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple Sclerosis treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple Sclerosis market.

IMU-838: Immunic Therapeutics

BIIB091: Biogen

IMCY-0141: ImCyse NeuroVax: Immune Response BioPharma

Approximately 75 leading companies are actively developing treatments for multiple sclerosis, with Immunic Therapeutics advancing a drug candidate that is currently in the most advanced stage of development-Phase III.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

. Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Product Type

. Multiple Sclerosis By Stage

. Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Molecule Type

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Multiple Sclerosis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Multiple Sclerosis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Multiple Sclerosis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Multiple Sclerosis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Multiple Sclerosis Discontinued Products

13. Multiple Sclerosis Product Profiles

14. Multiple Sclerosis Key Companies

15. Multiple Sclerosis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Multiple Sclerosis Unmet Needs

18. Multiple Sclerosis Future Perspectives

19. Multiple Sclerosis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

