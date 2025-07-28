IWMI Launches New Partnerships Under Jahez Project To Boost Climate Resilience In Jordan (Correction)

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) on Monday announced new partnerships with national implementing bodies as part of the "Jahez" project, a climate resilience initiative carried out under the guidance of Jordan's Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).According to an IWMI statement, the announcement was made during the "Partnership and Onboarding" workshop held in Amman. The Royal Scientific Society and the Climate Action Network Jordan (CAN) were introduced as the project's newest national partners.The project is part of the Weather and Climate Services Programme for the Middle East and North Africa, overseen by the UK Met Office and funded by UK international development aid.These new partnerships are expected to advance the implementation of localized climate actions, drawing on partners' technical expertise and grassroots networks. The move is seen as a key step toward delivering practical, community-driven climate solutions, particularly for the country's most vulnerable populations.Jordan is one of the world's most water-scarce countries and faces significant climate-related challenges. It also hosts one of the highest per-capita refugee populations globally, making climate resilience a strategic national priority.The "Jahez" project supports this goal by promoting the use of climate and weather information to reduce disaster risks and scale up nature-based solutions in the cities of Irbid, Ramtha, and Azraq.Jeremy Stone, the project's leader, said that onboarding national partners is essential to implementing locally-led climate strategies. He noted that the initiative embraces a participatory approach involving government and municipal actors and aims to build lasting institutional and community resilience, inform national policy, and unlock new avenues for climate finance.The "Partnership and Onboarding" workshop brought together representatives from key ministries, municipal leaders, international development agencies, and technical experts to align strategies and coordinate efforts in community engagement, disaster risk management, capacity building, compliance, finance, and monitoring and evaluation systems.The "Jahez" project ultimately seeks to strengthen the adaptive capacity of refugees and host communities facing climate-related risks across Jordan.