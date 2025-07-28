Derksen Land Solutions Launches Concrete Crushing And Aggregate Services

Derksen Land Solutions concrete crushing equipment used to recycle concrete.

- Daniel Derksen, OwnerCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Derksen Land Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its new Concrete Crushing Services , providing contractors and developers with an affordable, sustainable solution for recycling concrete debris. All materials are processed at Derksen's facility in Colorado Springs, where they are crushed into certified Class 6 aggregate that meets CDOT standards for use in road base, driveways, pads, and backfill.“Adding concrete crushing to our service lineup is a game-changer for our clients,” said Daniel Derksen, founder of Derksen Land Solutions.“It helps them save on material, shortens project timelines, and supports sustainable construction practices.”Derksen offers convenient pick-up services, to save contractors time and eliminate the hassle of arranging transport. While mobile crushing is available, the company emphasizes that transporting concrete to their facility is often more cost-effective. In addition to offering pick up services, they also accept concrete drop-offs.With this expansion, Derksen Land Solutions continues to lead the way in delivering comprehensive, turn-key land development services along the Front Range of Colorado.Key advantages of Derksen's Concrete Crushing Services:.Concrete pickup and recycling services throughout the region.On-site mobile crushing available for large or remote projects.Sustainable alternative to landfill disposal.Helps support LEED goals and green construction initiatives.Certified Class 6 aggregate available for purchaseThis new service complements Derksen's full suite of land development solutions, including land clearing, grading, excavation, erosion control and retaining wall construction . By adding concrete recycling to their lineup, Derksen is helping local builders and municipalities cut costs and reduce their environmental impact.About Derksen Land SolutionsBased in Colorado Springs, Derksen Land Solutions is a trusted provider of site development and land improvement services. With a commitment to quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Derksen supports residential, commercial, and municipal clients throughout the region.To schedule a concrete pickup, inquire about aggregate pricing, or learn more, visit derksenlandsolutions or call 719-309-6513.

