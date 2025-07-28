Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Duqm Refinery CEO: Exports Reach 19 Mln Tons For Global Markets


2025-07-28 07:07:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti CEO of the Duqm Refinery Eng. Abdullah Al-Ajmi announced on Monday the success of the refinery in exporting more than 19 million tons of refined petroleum products to global markets.
He also added that the refinery shipped 304,388 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas, as well as loading 50,000 tons of petroleum coke per shipment.
This came in a statement received by KUNA on the occasion of the refinery celebrating its 500th export of petroleum products, reflecting the progress achieved by the refinery and confirms its position as a strategic hub for global energy supply chains.
He added that Duqm Refinery continues setting new standards for operating excellently, having achieved exceptional loading rates, as well as demonstrating its logistical efficiency, in addition to smoothly handling ships of various sizes.
Al-Ajmi stated that the refinery is currently working on increasing the diversity of exports while preparing to expand sulfur shipments, to develop its product portfolio and meet global market requirements.
He pointed out that this achievements sets Duqm Refinery as a reliable partner in supply chains, considering it one of the newest and most efficient refineries in the world.
Duqm Refinery is the largest investment project between Kuwait and Oman, specifically, it is a joint project between the Oman Integrated Energy Group (OQ) and Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8).
The refinery is located in the Duqm area, south of Oman, and has an investment value of about nine billion dollars. (end)
