Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Raises 2025 Sales and Earnings Guidance on Strong Year-to-Date Performance and Outlook FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 28, 2025 -- Today, Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025. All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company's fiscal year unless otherwise stated. Third Quarter Overview

Third Quarter 2025 Year-to-Date 2025 Net Sales $915M, 8% $2.6B, 4% Net Earnings $108M, 6% $304M, 5% Adjusted Net Earnings1 - $294M, 1% Earnings Per Share (EPS) $1.76, 8% $4.96, 7% Adjusted EPS1 - $4.80, 2% Cash from Operations $126, -18% $238, -20% Free Cash Flow1 $99, -28% $159, -29%

"We delivered strong results in the third quarter underpinned by robust demand across our end markets, coupled with disciplined execution by our global teams,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“The Aerospace segment generated substantial sales growth and margin expansion, driven by smart defense and commercial services. This was partially offset by lower commercial OEM and defense services, although both achieved sequential improvement. Our Industrial business again delivered double-digit sales growth in oil and gas and marine transportation. This was offset by an expected decrease in China on-highway natural gas truck sales.

Based on our strong year-to-date performance and solid fourth quarter outlook, we are raising our full-year sales and earnings guidance. However, given the demands to support higher sales in a dynamic supply chain and production environment, we are lowering our full-year free cash flow guidance. We remain focused on growth, operational excellence, and innovation, which continue to position Woodward to deliver sustained long-term shareholder value.”

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Company Results Total Company Results

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Income Statement Total Sales $ 915 $ 848 8.0 % $ 2,572 $ 2,470 4.1 % Net Earnings 108 102 6.2 % 304 290 5.1 % Adjusted Net Earnings1 - - - 294 293 0.6 % EPS $ 1.76 $ 1.63 8.0 % $ 4.96 $ 4.65 6.7 % Adjusted EPS1 - - - $ 4.80 $ 4.70 2.1 % EBIT 137 132 4.1 % 394 382 3.0 % Adjusted EBIT1 - - - 381 386 -1.4 % Effective Tax Rate 14.5 % 16.4 % -190 bps 15.8 % 17.8 % -200 bps Adjusted Effective Tax Rate1 - - - 15.5 % 17.8 % -230 bps Cash Flow and Financial Position Cash from Operating Activities $ 126 $ 153 -18.0 % $ 238 $ 297 -20.0 % Capital Expenditures 27 16 67.0 % 79 72 8.8 % Free Cash Flow 99 137 -27.8 % 159 225 -29.2 % Dividends Paid 17 15 10.7 % 48 43 10.9 % Share Repurchases 45 305 - 124 305 - Total Debt - - - 933 923 1.1 % EBITDA1Leverage - - - 1.5x 1.5x -





Segment Results Aerospace

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Commercial OEM $ 175 $ 190 -7.6 % $ 497 $ 545 -8.8 % Commercial Aftermarket 215 166 30.0 % 581 467 24.4 % Defense OEM 150 97 55.7 % 401 281 42.7 % Defense Aftermarket 55 66 -16.2 % 173 183 -5.7 % Sales 596 518 15.2 % 1,652 1,476 11.9 % Segment Earnings 126 102 23.5 % 345 279 23.6 % Segment Margin % 21.1 % 19.7 % 140 bps 20.9 % 18.9 % 200 bps

The increase in Aerospace segment earnings in the third quarter was primarily a result of price realization and volume, partially offset by planned strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities to meet current and future growth, inflation, and unfavorable mix.

The increase in Aerospace segment earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily a result of price realization and volume, partially offset by planned strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities to meet current and future growth, inflation, and unfavorable mix.

Industrial

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Transportation $ 144 $ 163 -12.0 % $ 402 $ 512 -21.4 % Power Generation 109 110 -0.2 % 326 315 3.5 % Oil and Gas 66 57 16.1 % 193 168 14.7 % Sales 319 330 -3.2 % 920 994 -7.4 % Segment Earnings 48 60 -20.3 % 134 192 -30.3 % Segment Margin % 14.9 % 18.1 % -320 bps 14.5 % 19.3 % -480 bps

The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the third quarter was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and inflation, partially offset by price realization.

The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the nine months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.

Nonsegment

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Year

over

Year 2025 2024 Year

over

Year Nonsegment Expenses $ (36 ) $ (30 ) 21.8 % $ (85 ) $ (89 ) -4.2 % Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses - - - (98 ) (85 ) 15.6 %





Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Revised Guidance

(In millions, except per share amount and percentages) Prior FY25 Guidance Revised FY25 Guidance April 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 Total Company Sales $3,375 - $3,500 $3,450 - $3,525 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~19% ~17% Adjusted Free Cash Flow $350 - $400 $315 - $350 Capital Expenditures ~$115 No change Shares ~61.5 No change Adjusted EPS $5.95 - $6.25 $6.50 - $6.75 Segment Data Aerospace Sales Growth Up 8% to 13% Up 11% to 13% Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 20% - 21% 21% - 21.5% Industrial Sales Growth Down 7% to 9% Down 5% to 7% Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 13% - 14% ~14.5%

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months

Ended June 30 Nine Months

Ended June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 915,446 $ 847,688 $ 2,571,800 $ 2,469,761 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 666,287 617,702 1,892,908 1,801,037 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 88,703 73,812 242,241 229,770 Research and development costs 41,088 38,728 108,525 105,987 Interest expense 11,234 11,516 35,464 34,482 Interest income (838 ) (1,728 ) (3,236 ) (4,494 ) Other (income) expense, net (17,864 ) (14,438 ) (65,755 ) (49,461 ) Total costs and expenses 788,610 725,592 2,210,147 2,117,321 Earnings before income taxes 126,836 122,096 361,653 352,440 Income taxes 18,388 20,021 57,165 62,765 Net earnings $ 108,448 $ 102,075 $ 304,488 $ 289,675 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 1.82 $ 1.69 $ 5.12 $ 4.80 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.63 $ 4.96 $ 4.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 59,680 60,425 59,442 60,290 Diluted 61,488 62,522 61,374 62,295 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.81 $ 0.72





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited – In thousands) June

2025 September

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 473,159 $ 282,270 Accounts receivable 829,581 770,066 Inventories 657,121 609,092 Income taxes receivable 35,883 22,016 Other current assets 65,413 60,167 Total current assets 2,061,157 1,743,611 Property, plant, and equipment, net 942,103 940,715 Goodwill 813,779 806,643 Intangible assets, net 435,057 440,419 Deferred income tax assets 85,714 84,392 Other assets 374,040 353,135 Total assets $ 4,711,850 $ 4,368,915 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 353,000 $ 217,000 Current portion of long-term debt 76,020 85,719 Accounts payable 284,029 287,457 Income taxes payable 35,768 40,692 Accrued liabilities 261,381 292,642 Total current liabilities 1,010,198 923,510 Long-term debt, less current portion 503,851 569,751 Deferred income tax liabilities 127,744 121,858 Other liabilities 601,491 577,380 Total liabilities 2,243,284 2,192,499 Stockholders' equity 2,468,566 2,176,416 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,711,850 $ 4,368,915





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited – In thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 237,976 $ 297,329 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (78,537 ) (72,193 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 41 84 Proceeds from business divestitures 48,043 900 Payments for short-term investments - (6,767 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 2,935 9,737 Net cash used in investing activities (27,518 ) (68,239 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (48,195 ) (43,457 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 96,064 90,142 Payments for repurchases of common stock (124,276 ) (304,811 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 1,957,900 2,258,600 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (1,821,900 ) (1,983,800 ) Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (85,719 ) (75,644 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,126 ) (58,970 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,557 765 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 190,889 170,885 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 282,270 137,447 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 473,159 $ 308,332





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings

(Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months

Ended June 30 Nine Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment net sales: Aerospace 595,990 517,560 1,651,601 1,475,828 Industrial 319,456 330,128 920,199 993,933 Total consolidated net sales $ 915,446 $ 847,688 $ 2,571,800 $ 2,469,761 Segment earnings*: Aerospace 125,740 101,842 345,081 279,295 As a percent of segment net sales 21.1 % 19.7 % 20.9 % 18.9 % Industrial 47,622 59,717 133,786 191,842 As a percent of segment net sales 14.9 % 18.1 % 14.5 % 19.3 % Total segment earnings $ 173,362 $ 161,559 $ 478,867 $ 471,137 Nonsegment expenses (36,130 ) (29,675 ) (84,986 ) (88,709 ) EBIT $ 137,232 $ 131,884 $ 393,881 $ 382,428 Interest expense, net (10,396 ) (9,788 ) (32,228 ) (29,988 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 126,836 $ 122,096 $ 361,653 $ 352,440 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 26,547 $ 15,892 $ 78,537 $ 72,193 Depreciation expense $ 21,482 $ 20,661 $ 63,238 $ 61,494

There were no adjustments to net earnings, earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment, and adjusted income tax expense in the three months ended June 30, 2025 or the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings 1 ​

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) ​ Nine Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 ​ Net

Earnings ​ Earnings ​

Per Share Net

Earnings ​ Earnings

​ Per Share Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP) ​ $ 304,488 $ 4.96 $ 289,675 $ 4.65 Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ ​ ​ ​ Product rationalization1 (20,524 ) (0.33 ) - - Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition1 - - (4,803 ) (0.08 ) Business development activities1 7,310 0.12 5,902 0.09 Certain non-restructuring separation costs2 - - 2,666 0.05 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP ​Net Earnings Adjustments 3,130 0.05 (729 ) (0.01 ) Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments ​ (10,084 ) (0.16 ) 3,036 0.05 Adjusted Net Earnings ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 294,404 $ 4.80 $ 292,711 $ 4.70

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense ​

to Adjusted Income Tax Expense 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Nine Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 57,165 $ 62,765 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP ​Net Earnings Adjustments (3,130 ) 729 Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 54,035 $ 63,494 Adjusted Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 15.5 % 17.8 %

Presented in the line item "Other (income) expense, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.Presented in item "Selling, general and administrative" expenses in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBIT 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 108,448 $ 102,075 Income Tax Expense 18,388 20,021 Interest Expense 11,234 11,516 Interest Income (838 ) (1,728 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 137,232 131,884





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBIT 1 and Adjusted EBIT 1 ​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Nine Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 304,488 $ 289,675 Income Tax Expense 57,165 62,765 Interest Expense 35,464 34,482 Interest Income (3,236 ) (4,494 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 393,881 382,428 Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments ​ (13,214 ) 3,765 Adjusted EBIT ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 380,667 $ 386,193





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBITDA 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 108,448 $ 102,075 Income Tax Expense 18,388 20,021 Interest Expense 11,234 11,516 Interest Income (838 ) (1,728 ) Amortization of intangible assets​ 7,172 8,131 Depreciation Expanse​ 21,482 20,661 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 165,886 160,676





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 ​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Nine Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 304,488 $ 289,675 Income Tax Expense 57,165 62,765 Interest Expense 35,464 34,482 Interest Income (3,236 ) (4,494 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets​ 20,858 25,348 Depreciation Expanse​ 63,238 61,494 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 477,977 469,270 Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments ​ (13,214 ) 3,765 Adjusted EBITDA ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 464,763 $ 473,035





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses ​

to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Nine Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ (84,986 ) $ (88,709 ) Product rationalization (20,524 ) - Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition - (4,803 ) Business development activities 7,310 5,902 Certain non-restructuring separation costs - 2,666 Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ (98,200 ) $ (84,944 )





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities

to Free Cash Flow 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Nine Months Ended June 30 ​ 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 237,976 $ 297,329 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (78,537 ) (72,193 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 159,439 $ 225,136

1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable (i) product rationalization, (ii) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (iii) costs related to business development activities, and (iv) certain non-restructuring separation costs. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to gains related to the elimination of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, and (ii) business development activities.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward's operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward's operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward's various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA, and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward's calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

