Truepoints Proudly Sponsors“La Casa Di Antonella” A Private Art Exhibition In Dubai
The exhibition was headlined by Antonella Lapenna R, a renowned Italian artist whose work is deeply inspired by the rich spirit of the UAE and the broader Arab world. Her unique pieces captivated attendees with their fusion of tradition and modernity.
The event was graced by a remarkable lineup of dignitaries and influencers, including:
His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai) – Guest of Honour
H.E. Laila Rahhall – President, Women Business Circle
Yaqoob Al Ali – Executive Director, Office of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum
Sheikh Butti Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Muwaiji – BUTTI Company
Ahmed Al Awadhi
Dr. Omar Al Marzooqi – Omar Al Marzooqi Group of Companies
Mr. Jasim Hassan Juma Mohamed Al Maazmi
Sultana Farouq Kazim
Saleh Alansari
Mr. Omar Al Zubair – Ambassador Extraordinary, Dubai Media Festival
This artistic celebration not only showcased exceptional talent but also reflected Truepoints' commitment to supporting global art and cultural initiatives. By aligning with such a grand occasion, Truepoints continues to bridge technology, community, and art, making high-impact events more accessible and meaningful for its growing network.
“We believe in the power of creativity to inspire change and drive connection,” said a spokesperson from Truepoints.“La Casa Di Antonella was a natural collaboration for us, and we are proud to have played a part in bringing such beauty and brilliance to life.”
Truepoints welcomes all its users and partners to join in future cultural endeavors as the platform continues to champion innovation and expression across all fronts.
