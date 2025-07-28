LG Says Fabricated Narratives Of Separatist Elements Now Crumbling

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over appointment letters to 80 next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims at an event in Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor said these families of terror victims were threatened into silence, and their suffering was ignored to shield the perpetrators and those who aided them.

“After years of grief and suffering, the families of terror victims from Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi are getting justice,” LG said.

Following the Baramulla function where 40 terror-victim families received jobs, this marked yet another step in what the LG described as“justice” to those affected by terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Common citizens of J&K endured unspeakable trauma caused by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and the terror ecosystem that was pulling the strings. Terror victim families were threatened into silence. Their sufferings were ignored to shield the perpetrators and those who aided them,” LG said.

Read Also LG Hands Over Job Assurance To Daughter Of Slain ADDC Rajouri Post-370, 890 Central Laws Now Apply In J&K: LG

He added,“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to crush terrorism and bring those aiding and abetting terror outfits to justice. I assure the terror victim families that the perpetrators will be punished.”

The Lieutenant Governor recalled incidents of violence, including the killing of Tara Devi in Cherji village, Kishtwar on 21st July 2001; the throat-slitting of Gyan Devi and her infant son in Balgran village on 30th April 1998; and the martyrdom of Ashfaq Ahmed of Doda on 5th April 2005.

“For decades, countless families and their loved ones lost to Pakistan sponsored terrorism, were reduced to mere statistics, their pain unheard, their tears unwiped. Finally, after all this time, justice has come knocking at their doors.

After years of grief and suffering, terror victim families of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi get Justice.

Dharma's victory over Adharma is inevitable. We are committed to ensuring justice for every terror victim family, making their rehabilitation, jobs, financial assistance, and livelihood opportunities our foremost responsibility. This initial step towards justice has already brought a ray of hope to the terror victim families. It is the beginning of a new era of justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said the administration is committed to correcting historical injustices.”For too long, Pakistan sponsored terrorists and its supporters, conflict entrepreneurs and separatist ecosystem suppressed the voice of thousands of victim families. The fabricated narratives of separatist elements are now crumbling,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said an internal web portal has been launched and a centralized database of terror victim families is being developed to monitor and process all cases. Helplines are now active in every district for victims to register grievances. Further support is available through divisional helplines, staffed by trained employees, at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners.

Deputy Commissioners in every district are now receiving a steady flow of applications, which are being thoroughly scrutinized. A mechanism is being integrated into the portal for extending self-employment assistance to members of terror victim families. Appointment letters and other assistance will be handed over to Terror Victim Families in large numbers on 5th August in Srinagar. The process will continue till every terror victim family gets justice.

The Lieutenant Governor thanked officials for working with sensitivity and readiness to address the issues of terror victim families.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the incident that occurred in Jammu on 24th July.“Don't touch the innocent and don't spare the guilty” is our policy. Police have taken effective action. SIT has been constituted and magisterial investigation has been ordered. Two officials have been suspended. Further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the Security Forces, J&K Police and all personnel for eliminating Pakistan sponsored terrorists during the anti-terror operation in Srinagar.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary Home Chandrakar Bharti, Commissioner Secretary GAD M Raju, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, Deputy Commissioners of various districts, senior officials and family members of victims of terrorism were present.

Chairpersons of District Development Councils, Members of Legislative Assembly, and members of various social organizations were also present.

Era Of Conventional Warfare Over: LG At IIT Jammu

Earlier on Sunday LG Sinha said the era of conventional warfare is over and called on IIT Jammu students to lead innovations in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and modern communication systems.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Navarambh to welcome new batches of BTech, MTech, MSc, and PhD students, the LG urged students to develop new solutions for global challenges and remain at the forefront of technological progress.

“Operation Sindoor sent a clear message that India's defence system is second to none,” Sinha said.“It was a major victory for our armed forces and engineers. The operation proved that we must now prepare for future warfare.”

He stressed the importance of creating new paradigms in the defence sector and increasing India's capabilities in emerging technologies like AI warfare and digital security systems.

The LG also praised the role of IITs in nation-building and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is offering better opportunities to IIT graduates than those available abroad.

“With your talent and hard work, I am confident that India will become a global hub of innovation,” he said, addressing the students.

He encouraged greater participation of IIT graduates in sectors like tech startups, artificial intelligence, automobile, and space, and emphasised that energy and environment will also need strong leadership from young engineers.

On the occasion, the LG launched four new programs for BTech and MTech students and congratulated the faculty for updating the curriculum to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.