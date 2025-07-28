Government Employees Protest Outside KP Assembly, Reject Disparity Allowance And Privatization Plans

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) staged a protest sit-in outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar, demanding the acceptance of their key demands.

A large number of government employees participated in the demonstration, strongly rejecting the provincial government's policies.

Protesters declared that they will not accept the 15% disparity allowance based on the 2017 basic pay scale. Instead, they demanded a 30% disparity allowance aligned with the 2022 basic pay scale, similar to what has been granted to federal employees.

The demonstrators also accused the provincial government of moving towards the privatization of 1,500 government schools and 57 hospitals-an action they vowed to resist at all costs.

One of the major concerns raised by the protesters was the reported abolition of 32,000 Class-IV positions, which have allegedly been converted to daily wage appointments. The employees condemned this move, calling it a gross injustice.

They also rejected the proposed pension reforms, stating that the new policies were unacceptable and would negatively impact the financial security of retired employees.

AGEGA representatives warned that if their demands are not met, the protest will continue and their future course of action will be even more aggressive.