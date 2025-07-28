Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Trampoline Gymnastics Training Camp (PHOTO)
About 100 gymnasts and experts from Azerbaijan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden are participating in the training camps.
The camps focus on further increasingthe physical strength of gymnasts, improving their technical skills, and raising their international performance.
During the training camps, gymnasts are trained in performing elements of varying difficulty, program stability, and coordination of synchronized movements.
The training camps also contribute to the development of cooperation between specialists from different countries, creating an excellent opportunity for the exchange of experience.
