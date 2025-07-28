Tidewater News has officially named Lexington Law Firm the Best Credit Repair Company of 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights Lexington Law's unwavering dedication to client success, legal advocacy, and innovative credit repair solutions.

Why Lexington Law Stands Out

Attorney-Led Legal Team. Since 2004, Lexington Law has employed a dedicated team of attorneys and paralegals who bring legal precision and authority to every dispute. They are empowered to escalate issues with formal legal letters, an advantage that ensures clients' rights are thoroughly advocated.

Comprehensive Credit Repair Services. Clients benefit from a complete perspective of their credit drawn from reporting from the three major bureaus (Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax), intelligent dispute management, identity theft protection (including up to $1 million in insurance), real-time monitoring, and the TrustPilot‐rated mobile portal for ongoing progress tracking.

Personalized Solutions and Measurable Results. Each client receives a personal strategy informed by individual credit profiles and life events, ranging from divorce to medical emergencies. The Firm reports that their clients saw over 84 million items removed from their credit reports since 2004, with many clients experiencing real improvements in their scores.

Transparent and Accessible Client Onboarding: Lexington Law offers a complimentary initial assessment that includes a review of your credit score and a concise summary of your credit profile.

Nationwide Reach with Mobile Convenience Operating nationwide (excluding Oregon), Lexington Law is assisted in its work by of-counsel attorneys in multiple states. Lexington Law's well-rated mobile app allows clients to monitor credit changes, receive alerts, and manage their cases at any time.