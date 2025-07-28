Egyptian Ambassador To Seychelles Pays Farewell Call On Minister For Foreign Affairs And Tourism
As part of his farewell tour, the outgoing Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Wael M. Nasr Eldin M. Attiya, called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Monday 28th July 2025 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.
Minister Radegonde thanked Ambassador Attiya for his dedication towards the advancement of the strong bilateral relations between the Seychelles and Egypt.
The diplomats discussed the successful signing of the Visa Waiver Agreement which allows Seychelles' Official and Diplomatic Passport holders to enter Egypt visa free, the agreement will take effect in the next 30 days. Minister Radegonde also reiterated the wish the Seychelles' request to sign a similar agreement for normal passport holders.
Collaboration in the areas of Culture, Trade, Tourism, and Health were also discussed, particularly, capacity building for health professionals.
Discussions also took place on the possibility of concluding a Prisoner Transfer Agreement.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.
