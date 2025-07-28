Gold Analysis 28/07: Is Now A Good Time To Buy Gold? (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Undergoing profit-taking sales. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3310 – $3280 – $3240 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3355 – $3370 – $3410 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3370 with a target of $3270 and a stop loss of $3400. Buy gold from the support level of $3290 with a target of $3400 and a stop loss of $3250.
Market focus is also on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later this week, although no changes to the federal funds rate are currently expected. A series of key economic indicators will also be released in the coming days, providing further insight into the US economy. These include GDP growth figures, US nonfarm payrolls, PCE inflation, and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, at a time when concerns about the economic impact of tariffs appear to be easing.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWill gold prices rise soon?According to trading experts' views, rising inflation and falling interest rates imply that US real yields are expected to decline before the end of the year, making US Treasury bonds less attractive. Meanwhile, gold shines in a low real yield environment, becoming an attractive diversification tool for portfolios given its lower opportunity costs as a non-yielding asset.During last week's trading, gold prices fluctuated significantly, leading to a split in the weekly gold price chart. Also, the latest weekly gold survey showed industry experts divided between bearish and neutral stances. Meanwhile, retail traders maintained renewed optimism about gold's short-term outlook.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
