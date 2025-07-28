Sudan... Returns More Stronger To The International Community

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Belgees Osman Fageer



Istanpol (Sudanow) Participation of the Sudanese Defense Industries System (SDIS) for the second time in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), was hosted by the Turkish city of Istanbul during July 22-27. The participation has received significant official support, with the exhibition's opening ceremony attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Hassan Daoud Kabron, and the Director-General of the SDIS, General Merghani Idris Suleiman, along with several ministers, military commanders, and international figures.

(IDEF 2025) fair is one of the huge defense exhibition in Eurasian region as generally more than tens states and hundreds of companies and in area of about 120 .000 Km, include about 12 show-hall . It is a platform joint between marketing products , technology and military cooperation and considered on e of the biggest defines fairs in world. The IDEF is one of the largest defence exhibitions in the world, organized under the supervision of the Turkish Ministry of Defence, with the participation of over 1,400 companies from more than 50 countries.

IDEF has been staged since 1993. The concept was born when the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation resolved in early 1992 to launch a dedicated defence‐industry fair. The first edition, held in Ankara in 1993, attracted 190 companies from 22 countries and 233 delegation members.

After relocating to Istanbul in 2009, IDEF matured into one of the three biggest defence exhibitions worldwide. In the 2023 fair, 1,461 companies from 55 countries took part and 187 delegations comprising 738 representatives from 78 countries and three international organizations attended. The exhibition showcases the latest developments in land, sea, and air defence, armed vehicles, drones, radar systems, and military artificial intelligence. Some of the fair's main goals are enhancing Turkish defensive exports, signing partnerships agreements with international participants . Besides to showcase modern technology in land and marine defence systems. Sudan and number of Geeat states as USA, France, China, Saudia Arabia and South Korea , companies , officials who concerned in defence affaires were participated in (IDEF 2025) fair. Sudan's participation in this international event also aims to transfer modern technologies in the defense sectors to the country, build strategic partnerships with regional and global companies, in addition to showcasing national capabilities in defense manufacturing, and opening channels for investment and joint cooperation. Participation is also an opportunity to highlight Sudan's return to international forums and regain its position among influential countries in defense industries. Sudan's partaking in this vital gathering for defense industries reflects its ability to overcome Shock challenges despite the significant targeting it faced from the Daglo militia, which targeted a large number of its facilities, while also affirming the commitment to developing local production to enhance national sovereignty and serve the Sudanese economy.

This submitted Sudan on the map of countries producing and developing defense industries. Sudan's participation in IDEF 2025 reflects a strategic vision aimed at enhancing the defense sector both technologically and economically, by leveraging international experiences, embracing modern manufacturing tools, and building partnerships capable of achieving self-sufficiency in defense in the future. The Sudanese defense industries system, through direct exposure to the latest technologies showcased at the exhibition, confirms its commitment to developing defense manufacturing capabilities in Sudan and expanding the national production base, particularly in military communications, smart systems, and drones. One-on-One meetings with major manufacturers and suppliers also provide opportunities to sign cooperation and training agreements and transfer knowledge, which contributes to enhancing the readiness of the Sudanese Armed Forces and reducing dependence on foreign entities in sensitive technical aspects. Participation also serves as an important economic pillar by opening up new investment opportunities, localizing technology, and creating industrial and commercial subsidiaries that contribute to the growth of the national economy. Sudan's participation in this international event aims to explore modern technologies in defense fields and transfer them to the country, build strategic partnerships with regional and global companies, in addition to showcasing national capabilities in defense manufacturing and opening channels for investment and joint cooperation. It is expected that international reviews will continue, and major deals will be signed, especially in integrated armament and space technology.



"The exhibition includes the latest innovations in the fields of defense, security, space, and marine technology, providing companies and governments with a platform for collaboration and marketing” said to (Sudanow). Mr. Hatim Safwat Kaballo-chief executive of Jovia GPS Satellite Tracking Systems, a company registered in the United Kingdom, Turkey and Sudan and added“visiting IDEF every two years gives us a front‐row seat on the latest technologies and allows him to build relationships with potential partners.

“Sudan's participation in IDEF 2025 reflects a hunger for global know‐how. Every two years we come here to watch developments in tracking and communications and to assess how we might transfer them to Sudan. The fair gathers major international companies-including ours-together with civil and military agencies from around the world. Being here helps us forge new business relationships and strengthens confidence in Sudan's technical capabilities.

''the key to developing Sudan's defence sector is to stay engaged in events like IDEF and keep open lines of communication with international firms. He argues that such fairs encourage knowledge transfer and human‐capital development-benefits that ripple through the national economy and reinforce Sudan's regional role.'' Said the expert Hatim to Sudanow and continue '' For Khartoum, a presence at IDEF 2025 carries weight on multiple fronts. First, the SDIS hopes to secure modern know‐how in communications, unmanned aviation and smart systems by forging cooperation and training agreements with international companies. Second, officials believe that cultivating a domestic defence‐production base will bolster economic sovereignty, cut reliance on imports and spur job creation. Third, simply taking part signals Sudan's return to the global stage after years of isolation and helps mend ties with Turkey and other participants. Finally, by showcasing its own hardware, the SDIS aims to prove it can innovate under pressure and to instil confidence in investors and potential partners.''



It is worth mentioning that the exhibition was held for the first time in 1993 under the auspices of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, and it takes place every two years, often in Istanbul or Ankara. In the 2023 edition, Turkey made a prominent presence, showcasing local-manufactured air, land, and naval weapons and strengthening its defense export relations. In 2023, 820 companies from 51 countries participated in the exhibition, with more than 65,000 visitors from 116 countries attending. The event aims to enhance Turkish defense exports and sign partnership contracts with international guests. It showcased the latest technology in areas such as weapon systems, land, sea, and air equipment, and a network of relations between companies, statesmen, and defense representatives from various countries. Number of prominent Turkish defence companies displays some local products equipments such as advanced dorouns ( ANKA), Short-range air defense system (KORKUT) and the modern advanced system and main turkish battle tank displayed with modern updates ( ALTAY). Analysts point out that IDEF 2025 is far more than a weapons bazaar: it is a forum where expertise is exchanged and strategic partnerships are forged. The fair's three‐decade history illustrates how Turkey has evolved into a heavyweight in the global defence industry. As all indicates points that the fair turns to international platforms of global cooperation to exchange the advanced technology in fields of defence industries