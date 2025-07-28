[Latest] Global Badminton Racket Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.86 Billion By 2034 At A 6.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Badminton Racket Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 0.96 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.02 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 1.86 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Yonex, VICTOR, RSL, Lining, GOSEN, KAWASAKI, Carlton Sports, Wilson Sporting Goods, Babolat, Apacs Sports, COSCO India Ltd., Silver Sports India and others. Austin, TX, USA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Badminton Racket Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Carbon, Carbon Alloy), By Application (Men, Women), By Balance Point (Head-Heavy Rackets (Power-oriented), Even-Balance Rackets (Versatile), Head-Light Rackets (Speed/control-oriented)), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Sales), By Price Range (Economy Rackets, Mid-range Rackets, Premium/Professional Rackets), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=4e49a21a-d078-4fdf-a60e-38b795cb4fb4&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e49a21a-d078-4fdf-a60e-38b795cb4fb4/global-badminton-racket-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Badminton Racket Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion).png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Badminton Racket Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.96 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.02 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.86 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.9% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, Market leaders in the badminton racket industry innovating with Yonex, Li-Ning, Victor, and Babolat have pioneered new developments in material science, ergonomic design, and sustainability. These brands are adopting smart technologies like swing sensors offering real-time feedback, as well as carbon fiber reinforced polymers with aerodynamic geometries geared toward performance optimization and player fatigue reduction. Aligned with global sustainability strategies, innovative practices that utilize recyclable materials promote innovation. Collaboration within the sports technology industry and with elite athletes accelerates R&D, while the strategies employed enable brand loyalty amidst fierce competition within the sector.

Key Trends & Drivers

Increased Participation Opportunities and Recognition of Badminton as a Recreational and Competitive Activity: The recognition of badminton as a competitive sport is escalated by international events like the Olympics and the BWF World Tour, driving its popularity globally. Efforts are being made to institutionalize it at the school, college, and community club levels in the European and Asian continents. There is an increase in the sales of rackets with the rise in attendance at amateur and semi-professional levels. Additionally, sponsorship programs aimed at promoting sports, coupled with the government's infrastructural investments to make badminton facilities available as a leisure and high-performance activity, boost this growth.

The Current Design and Framework of Badminton Racket: Modern badminton rackets incorporate materials like nanocarbon and titanium mesh, as well as shafts that are streamlined to enhance control and power, which makes playing more comfortable. The shock absorbing features and the lightweight frames improve a player's agility and reduce fatigue, enhancing endurance over long matches. These advancements make badminton equipment even more appealing to elite athletes, motivating them to buy these items frequently. To meet the constant changing expectations in the ailing badminton market, top badminton manufacturers such as Yonex and Li-Ning have adaptive R&D strategies aimed at enhancing performance to remain competitively relevant.

Athlete Endorsements and Sports Marketing Campaigns: Badminton champions Viktor Axelsen, PV Sindhu, and Kento Momota are transforming consumer culture with their endorsed products and branded racket lines. Their participation in global competitions greatly supports brand loyalty, trust, and advertisement. Sponsorship-funded collaborations and promotional efforts boost product differentiation and expand market share. Besides the premium profits from fan-driven markets tied to limited and signature editions, these items are also critical in boosting sales in fan-driven markets.

Growth of Online Sports Retail and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: Information, customization, and reviews are now easily accessible with online shopping. It allows consumers from urban and semi- rural areas to access an arsenal of technology for comparison shopping. Amazon and Decathlon serve as examples, alongside many other branded stores. Control, interaction with customers, profit margin, and engagement with the consumer increase with DTC methods. Such digitally inclined youths can be found in developing countries, making targeting online essential.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.02 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 1.86 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 0.96 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.9% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application, Balance Point, Distribution Channel, Price Range and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths : Within this market patronage serves as an important advantage, especially with users from Yonex, Li-Ning, and Victor. The carbon lightweight frames and shock absorption technologies make marketing easier and the products more attractive. E-commerce platforms increase profits while expanding reach through direct consumer sales-these sales enable expanded reach while maintaining improved profit margins. Product demand continues to rise alongside the increasing popularity of badminton in Asia.

Weaknesses : Advanced materials and high R&D spending increase manufacturing costs, deterring newcomers. The presence of unorganized local brands leads to a fragmented market and results in destructive price competition. Retail seasons, advocacy, and endorsements fractally intersperse predictable demand curves with extreme forms of discontinuity. Brand refreshes that are too aggressive and done too quickly will lead to an erosion of brand retention in developing markets where value retains supremacy over brand equity.

Opportunities : Performance analytics powered by smart IoT devices enables engagement of youthful athletes. Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are emergent economies looking to utilize the youth, wrapped with better training facilities. Sophisticated fitness wearables encourage more active participation through engagement continua. Eco-friendly rackets can be developed to build a pioneering sustainable brand while capturing leadership in the future-ready segment of the market.

Threats : Emerging markets are especially susceptible to counterfeiting, which poses a serious threat to a company's brand value and financial returns. Combined with a focus on badminton and other non-essential items, reduced discretionary spending further compresses already thin profit margins. Moreover, the increasing market trend of multifunctional workout equipment is expected to further diminish the demand for specialized single-sport goods such as badminton rackets . Also concerning is the volatility in the costs of critical raw materials like resins and carbon fiber.

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Badminton Racket market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Badminton Racket market forward?

What are the Badminton Racket Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Badminton Racket Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Badminton Racket market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Perspective

The badminton racket market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The North American badminton racket market is growing steadily, spurred by public health concerns coupled with recreational and indoor sporting activities by younger generations. While badminton lags behind basketball and baseball, it is becoming increasingly available in fitness centers and metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. Thus, colleges and sports clubs constitute the key markets. However, there is sparse public infrastructure available alongside expensive rackets which stunts growth. Asian brands are entering the U.S. market selling online, and multicultural centers are increasingly popular for training programs.

Europe: Growth of the badminton racket market in Europe is boosted by active government policies stimulating physical education, emerging multicultural populations, and demand for environmentally sustainable and sophisticated sports equipment. Countries with strong competitive cultures, such as Denmark, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands have well-structured leagues and training academies. Sustainable consumerism is increasing the demand for rackets made from carbon composites and recycled materials. Market growth is partially constrained by tariff volatility alongside high VAT costs on imported apparatus, particularly in the UK post-Brexit.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia Pacific region continues to lead in terms of the global badminton rackets market revenue and volume share. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan take badminton very seriously, and they have well-established national training systems along with various international competitions. Companies like Yonex, Li-Ning, and Victor are major regional players that shape global markets due to their quick product development cycles, sponsorship deals with sportsmen, and economical pricing of their mid-tier and high-quality products. Increased urbanization, participation in sports by the youth, improvement in the standard of living among the middle class, and rising income levels also aid in the growth of the market. The APAC region continues to be the foremost source of innovation for racket and player-specific customization technologies.

LAMEA: For the region of LAMEA, Brazil, the UAE, South Africa, and Egypt are primary focus areas of badminton rackets as they work towards becoming a concentrated urban center. Although lacking in badminton infrastructure, increasing focus on fitness, government-funded school programs, and growing Asian expatriate communities are aiding in growth. Interest in the sport is spreading in the Middle East through community expatriate-sponsored events and recreational clubs. The lack of local manufacturing facilities and organized leagues, high fixed import duties, and absence of formal leagues stifle advancement towards market maturity. For the first time, several attempts to provide rackets to primary and secondary school students have been made by several manufacturers who are designing simple, sturdy, and inexpensive versions aimed at novices.

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=f6128f81-c6dd-49e1-9f17-ace30bbd43ae&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6128f81-c6dd-49e1-9f17-ace30bbd43ae/global-badminton-racket-market-2025-2034-by-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Badminton Racket Market 2025 – 2034 (By Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Badminton Racket Market :



Yonex

VICTOR

RSL

Lining

GOSEN

KAWASAKI

Carlton Sports

Wilson Sporting Goods

Babolat

Apacs Sports

COSCO India Ltd.

Silver Sports India Others

The Badminton Racket Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Carbon Carbon Alloy

By Application



Men Women

By Balance Point:



Head-Heavy Rackets (Power-oriented)

Even-Balance Rackets (Versatile) Head-Light Rackets (Speed/control-oriented)

By Distribution Channel:



Online Retail

Offline Retail Direct Sales

By Price Range:



Economy Rackets

Mid-range Rackets Premium/Professional Rackets

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Badminton Racket Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Badminton Racket Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Badminton Racket Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Badminton Racket Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Badminton Racket Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Badminton Racket Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Badminton Racket Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Badminton Racket Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Badminton Racket Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Badminton Racket Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Badminton Racket Industry?

