Principal® Volunteers: Meet Jim, Senior Infrastructure Engineer



Work passion: Optimizing cloud cost efficiency

Volunteer passion: Keeping his community theater thriving Bringing productions to life

As a volunteer for Carousel Theatre of Indianola, I take on a wide range of responsibilities that contribute to the success of each production and the overall operations. It's incredibly rewarding to know that my time and skills-whether I'm balancing the books, building a set, or managing a show-help bring these productions to life.

Harnessing the power of community arts

Volunteering with the theater is more than just a commitment-it's a passion. I believe deeply in the power of live theatre to bring people together, tell stories that inspire, and create shared experiences that resonate far beyond the final curtain. Supporting community theatre means nurturing creativity, giving people of all ages a platform to express themselves, and keeping the arts vibrant and accessible in our local area.

Doubling my impact

I'm grateful to work for a company that supports and encourages community involvement. Work-life balance allows me flexibility to dedicate meaningful time to my volunteer role with Carousel Theatre without compromising my professional responsibilities. Principal Foundation also amplifies my efforts through Dollars for Doers-a generous initiative that directly benefits the theater. And they've donated equipment, helping ensure our productions have the tools and resources needed to succeed. Giving back to the community is not just encouraged-it's celebrated.

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. ("Principal® Foundation") is a duly recognized 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. ("Principal") operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so.

© 2025 Principal Foundation.

Principal® is an equal opportunity employer and an E-Verify participant. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion or religious creed, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, mental or physical disability, medical condition, genetic information or characteristics, sexual orientation, marital status, domestic partner status, military status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. We also prohibit harassment on these bases.

Know your rights: Workplace discrimination is illegal ( dol )

If at any stage of the employment application process you need a reasonable accommodation due to a disability, contact Human Resources at ... or 1-866-524-6947. Read our employment policies for more information.

Recruitment fraud is a scheme that offers fictitious job opportunities to people. This type of fraud is normally done through online services such as bogus websites, social media, or through unsolicited emails/SMS texts claiming to be from Principal or Principal employees. Only applicants who have filled out an official application on our career site ( ) will be considered for employment opportunities. Principal will never ask for money during any stage of the employment application process. If you receive a communication (e.g., LinkedIn message, Facebook Messenger, SMS text, personal email, etc.) asking for money or personal financial information, don't engage or respond. Please contact our Human Resources team at ... or 1-866-524-6947, and your local law enforcement. For more information, review our recruitment fraud information.

You can review our U.S. workforce privacy notice (PDF).

Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Company®, a member of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.

4589987-062025