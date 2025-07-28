QCB Issues Clarification On ATM Withdrawal, POS Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced that a technical issue was detected in the National ATM and Point of Sale (POS) network, (NAPS), which temporarily affected ATM withdrawals and POS transactions using debit cards when used on devices not affiliated with the card-issuing bank.

QCB's said that its specialised technical teams promptly took all necessary measures to resolve the issue and that the services have now resumed following a two-hour disruption.

It affirmed that all other services such as credit cards and the Fawran service were not affected by this issue, as they are considered alternative payment solutions.

QCB emphasised that these actions reflect its ongoing commitment to ensuring the continuity and efficiency of banking services in Qatar, in a manner that meets customer needs and ensures the quality of financial operations without interruption.